A Park Grows in NELA 

The results are in for a survey by the City of L.A. to find out what the public wants at the Taylor Yard G2 River Park, the swath of land along the L.A. River in Cypress Park that is being re-developed into a park.

Nearly 60% of the 1,312 people who took the survey were from neighborhoods near the site, including Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Highland Park and Mount Washington. The answers from people living nearby were similar to those from people who live further away, showing a consensus on what Angelenos want in the park

The park features rated most important were “access to nature” (64%) “walking/hiking trails” (53%) and “scenic views” (25%). “Bike paths” – the top choice of people who chimed in on the Boulevard Sentinel’s Facebook page when the paper posted the survey earlier this year – came in fourth (23%).

However, on a question that asked specifically about outdoor recreational activities in the park, “cycling” ranked high (46%), though behind “walking/jogging” (60%).

The features that respondents did not want in the park included “housing” (19%) and “commercial” (17%).

The next public meeting on the park development is on Thursday, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the L.A. River Center and Gardens (570 W. Ave. 26 / Cypress Park). City officials will give updates on the development and present three preliminary design concepts for the site. For more information, visit: tayloryardg2.com.