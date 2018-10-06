Business Openings in NELA

Mera Group

The Mera brothers, Chris and Mike, have formed the Mera Group, based in Eagle Rock, to create and implement digital marketing strategies for retail and service businesses, locally and nationwide.

Their credentials are superb. Chris Mera developed new revenue channels and name awareness campaigns for brands including Disney and NBCUniversal. Mike Mera has worked in visual and social-media branding for eBay, ESPN, Marvel and Disney, among others.

The Mera Group’s clients already include My Work Choice, a staffing agency based in North Carolina, and Clean Slate, a restaurant in Florida. And they’ve also done some terrific work for the Boulevard Sentinel. meragrp.com





Andy’s Pet Grooming, Day Care and Supplies

Andy Avetis knows dogs. As a boy, he shared his father’s passion for dogs, and ever since then, has spent his life caring for them, showing them and studying them. In September, he opened his fourth store – Andy’s Pet Grooming, Day Care and Supplies – at 1741 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock. “I love the dogs,” he told the Boulevard Sentinel, and they clearly love him, too, judging from the happy pups I observed in the day-care area. / 323-675-1110 / andyspetgrooming.com