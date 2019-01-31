Eagle Rock wins Boys Basketball Championship over Lincoln Tigers. Final Score Eagles 51 | Tigers 50

Video for the Boulevard Sentinel by and courtesy of Dave Abbott – SplashArtPhotography.com

Eagle Rock went into the Lincoln game on Friday night January 30th at 7-0 and Lincoln 7-1. This game was for the Northern League title and a likely #1 seed in the Division II playoffs. Lincoln led at halftime 30-15. After 3 quarters the Eagles cut the Lincoln lead to 37-31. Fast forward to the 4th quarter and Lincoln leading 50-49, Eagle Rock missed a shot with 14 seconds to go. Lincoln got the rebound but a bad pass under the basket led to a scramble for the ball. Eagle Rock’s Mitchell Gravino recovered the ball under the basket with 7 seconds remaining. Lincoln’s Jordan Erami reached in and knocked the ball loose, it landed on Gravino’s foot and almost went out of bounds before Gravino recovered it and immediately went up for the basket for the 2 points with 4.5 seconds remaining. Eagle Rock won the game 51-50 and earned their first outright Northern League Championship since 2014. In 2016 there was a 3-way tie with Lincoln and Marshall. Eagle Rock is 8-0 with one game remaining. Playoff seeding will be on Saturday February 2nd.

A tough loss for the Tigers who led throughout the game. Both teams should have a good run in the Division II playoffs. The Eagles are ranked #1 and the Tigers at #3.