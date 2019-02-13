Eagle Rock wins Playoffs thriller! Final Score: Eagles 79 | Chatsworth Chancellors 76

Video for the Boulevard Sentinel by and courtesy of Dave Abbott – SplashArtPhotography.com

In a thrilling basketball finish Tuesday night at Sotomayor High School, the Eagle Rock, the #1 seed in Division II, played the #8 Chatsworth Chancellors in the quarterfinals. With 12.9 seconds remaining Chatsworth was up 76-75. Eagle Rock’s Mitchell Gravino drew a foul and made both free throws to give Eagle Rock the lead 77-76. The Eagles then held on for an exciting finish. The final score was Eagle Rock 79 Chatsworth 76.

For the Eagles, Mitchell Gravino scored 17 of his 23 points in the 2nd half; Jordon Purvis added 20 points, Rayford Turner and Axel Ayes added 9 points each.

Eagle Rock will face the Banning pilots in the semifinals this Saturday at Palisades High School







