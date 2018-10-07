Herb West, Photographer of NELA, Is Retiring 

Herb West of Herb West Photography has announced his retirement. A prolific photographer of people, places and events in NELA for the past 10 years, his output has captured the way we were, whether in street scenes or formal settings, whether in the course of daily life or on special occasions. Photography began as a hobby for Mr. West and then grew into a passion and a career. In retirement, he plans to travel and to work on “Father’s Diary,” a collection of pictures, anecdotes and recipes to hand down to his kids. Here are a few of our favorite NELA photos by Herb West that ran in the Boulevard Sentinel.

