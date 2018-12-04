Noteworthy in NELA – December 2018

Fun things to do, important things to know, ways to get involved and events to put on your calendar.

Kudos

Veterans Honored: Every year, each Los Angeles City Councilmember selects a “Veteran of the Year” from his or her district. This year, Regina A. Scott is the honoree from NELA’s Council District 1 and Marcos Trinidad is the honoree from NELA’s CD 14.

Ms. Scott, selected by Councilmember Gil Cedillo, served as an Army combat medic and pharmacy technician from 1978 to 1981. She joined the LAPD in 1987, becoming the first African American woman to attain the rank of Commander (in 2011) and the rank of Deputy Chief of Police (in 2018).

Mr. Trinidad, selected by Councilmember José Huizar, was stationed in Germany during his Army years from 2000 to 2003, where he trained Cavalry scouts. He is currently the Director of the Audubon Center at Debs Park.

Mentors Honored: At its 2018 gala and fundraiser, Optimist Youth Homes & Family Services (OYHFS) granted its Mentor Award to Leslie King, Optimist board vice president, and its Humanitarian Award to Pam and Steve Duben, longtime Optimist supporters and board members. The gala raised $185,000 to further the work of OYHFS, which is headquartered in Highland Park and has been helping at-risk youth since 1906.

Learning What You Need to Know

The #NELearn Community Learning Series provides free instruction on important topics. The next session – on how to manage student-loan debt – will be on Saturday, Dec. 15 at noon at the Arroyo Seco Library at 6145 Figueroa St. Adults with student loan debt can learn about repayment options and how to become homeowners while managing student loans. Students and parents who plan to take out college loans can learn what they need to know to be informed consumers.

The series has been developed by the Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council (HHPNC), in collaboration with the neighborhood councils in Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Hermon and other partners. Jamie Tijerina, chair of the Culture and Equality Committee at the HHPNC, leads the effort to create the content of the programs. Upcoming topics will include renters’ rights, health and wellness, technology and cybersecurity and environmental justice. For more information, email: Jamie.tijerina@highlandparknc.com

Grant Money for the Arts

The deadline for organizations to apply for a Community Impact Arts Grant from L.A. County is Monday, Dec. 19. The grants, which range from about $7,000 to $15,000, are available to nonprofits, social service, health, municipal and higher education institutions that include the arts in the course of carrying out their larger missions to serve residents in L.A. County. A webinar on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will walk you through the application process; the webinar is free, but you must register at LACountyArts.org/CIAGWorkshops. Guidelines and application materials are at LACountyArt.org/ApplytoCIAG.

The Eastside Arts Initiative will accept grant applications from nonprofit organizations through Jan. 21, 2019 in two categories: Community Arts Programming and Development of Artists and Their Work. The grants can range from $2,000 to $50,000. A third category, Technical Support, is a non-monetary grant that provides training in grant writing, capacity building and fund development. For complete eligibility and application rules, and to learn about recent grant winners, visit: eastsideartsinitiative.org.

Getting Around When You Don’t Drive

The Transportation Assistance Program (TAP) sponsored by the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation is now available in NELA. The program provides door-to-door transportation for frail and disabled people age 65 or older who do not have other transportation. The vans are wheelchair equipped and have drivers trained in first aid. The cost is 50¢ for a one-way trip inside the service area and $1 outside the service area. The service is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Request for a ride must be made 24 hours in advance by calling 323-526-9353 (ask for the TAP coordinator). The service area includes the following zip codes: 90031, 90032, 90033, 90041, 90042, 90065, portions of 90023 and 90066.

Imagine There’s No Traffic. It’s Really Hard to Do.

METRO has a new initiative, “Our Next L.A.,” to “chart a course on how to get from here to there.” What are your priorities for improving transportation in L.A.? Less congestion? More public transit? More open space? Other? To weigh in, go to ournext.la