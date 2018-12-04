What to do with Kids while School’s Out

Fun for Kids During Winter Break.

Winter Day Camps:

The Eagle Rock Recreation Center, Glassell Park Recreation Center and Highland Park Recreation Center, offer winter day camp for kids ages 5 to 12, with one session from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21 and another session from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4, 2019. (Highland Park will also have a camp from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28.)

Costs vary by rec center and session. For example, session one is $175 at the rec centers in Eagle Rock and Highland Park, while session one at Glassell Park Rec Center is $110. Registration fees also apply. For details, contact the rec center:

Eagle Rock: laparks.org/reccenter/eagle-rock; Email: Eaglerock.RecreationCenter@lacity.org; 323-257-6948

Glassell Park: laparks.org/reccenter/glassellpark; Email: Glassell.RecreationCenter@lacity.org; 323-341-5681

Highland Park: laparks.org/reccenter/highland; Email:HighlandPark.RecreationCenter@lacity.org; 213-847-4875

More Winter day camps:

Center for the Arts Eagle Rock from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21 ($315 for non-members, $300 for CFAER Family members) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for kids ages 6 to 10. Camp activities include visual arts, performance, cooking and other forms of creative expression. To learn more, visit: cfaer.org / email: frankie@cfaer.org / 323-561-3044, ext. 221

Purple Twig in Eagle Rock from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21 ($350); Dec. 27 to Dec. 28 ($150); and Jan. 2 to Jan. 4 ($225). At camp, which is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., kids ages 5 to 10+ will explore various artistic media under the theme “Winter.” Registration required. For more information: purpletwig.com

Play dates with your child at:

The Aweslay datesome Playground, an indoor/outdoor playground at 5158 York Blvd. in Highland Park, open daily, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All day admission is $10 per child / Adults free. For more info: theawesomeplaygound.com

Peekaboo Playland at 2030 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock, open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6p.m., and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / $10 per child over 12 months of age and $8 per sibling; $8 for children ages 6 to 12 months / Adults free / For more information: peekabooplayland.com