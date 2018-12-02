Letter from the Publisher

First of all, Happy Holidays. No matter how you celebrate or what you celebrate, I wish you all a joyful, healthy holiday season, where we put the old year behind us and look forward to the new one.

Second, thank you to all of the merchants and shoppers that helped to make Shop Small Eagle Rock on Nov. 24 a success. Here at the Boulevard Sentinel, we were happy to work with the organizers to advertise the event, and even happier to hear that it went over big in the neighborhood.

If you want one of the collectible #WeHeartEagleRock buttons, designed by the Mera Group to promote Shop Small, you better get over to Leanna Lin’s Wonderland on Eagle Rock Blvd. soon, before they’re sold out.

The paper this month has so much to do, see, buy and think about. Our holiday “Picks” on page 10 focuses on NELA’s holiday traditions. The monthly “Get to Know” column on page 12 – featuring Eagle Rock resident, Grant Gershon, the director of the L.A. Master Chorale — introduces you to a remarkable man and points you toward the concerts he will be conducting this month. Maybe attending a holiday concert of the Master Chorale at the Walt Disney Concert Hall will be the start of a new tradition in your family.

Speaking of traditions, the Boulevard Sentinel is starting a Sports page this month (page 17). Thanks go to Dave Abbott, of NELA Sports One and Splash Art Photography, for the highlights, the photos, and the insights that make high school sports so exciting and memorable.

We’re all going to need music, art, sports, family etc. to cope with the disturbing news out there. Flaring methane at Scholl Canyon (page 1) and the cascade of legal troubles for José Huizar don’t add up to an easy time for NELA. The round up of Crime in NELA in 2018 (page 4) is also sobering. Putting out the Boulevard Sentinel each month always means getting pulled in different directions because it’s a mix of good and bad news.

Finally, I would like to make a personal note. Merritt Tritch, the man whose life we celebrate this month on the front page, who died on Nov. 14, was my uncle. In fact, my full name is Timothy Merritt Tritch. I want to say that I love my uncle, I love my cousins and I am grateful to Mary Lynch, my sister, who, with our cousins, found the words to write the story, and T.A. Hendrickson, also my sister, who has that editing touch that pulls it all together.

The season has so much to offer. I hope you enjoy it. I hope you enjoy the Boulevard Sentinel.