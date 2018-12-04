Local High School Sports Fall Round-Up – 2018

The fall season of the 2018-2019 school year has come to a close for the high school teams in Northeast Los Angeles – Eagle Rock, Franklin, Lincoln and Wilson. Here are some highlights:

BOYS:

Football

The Eagles of Eagle Rock High, (QB Nathan Corrales shown below), were the undefeated champions of the Northern League and played in the Open Division, the highest echelon, in the L.A. City championship playoffs, where they made it to the semi-finals before losing to Garfield, 24-21.

The Panthers of Franklin High came in second in the Northern League and went to the playoffs for the city championship as the #1 seed in Division II, where they lost in the semi-finals to the Locke Saints 26-14.

The Mules of Wilson High were third in the Northern League and in the playoffs for the city championship as the #2 seed in Division II, where they lost in the quarter-finals to the Rough Riders of Roosevelt 26-0.

The Tigers of Lincoln High were fifth in the Northern League and were in the playoffs for the city championship as the #9 seed in Division III, where they lost in the quarter-finals to Santee 70-36.

Post script: Four girls played on the varsity boys’ football teams this year in the Northern League: Inez Muniz, offensive lineman at Franklin; Anahi Garcia, kicker at Wilson, shown at right; Dafny Torres and Tracy Nuñez, wide receivers at Torres High in East L.A.

Cross Country

Eagle Rock’s James Corrigan, shown below, placed 1st in the 3-mile run in the Division II city championship. His time was 16:13.31. Franklin’s Andrew Martinez finished 5th overall in the Division III city championship.

Water Polo

Eagle Rock High, the only NELA school with a boys water polo team, Miguel Nava shown below defending the goal, won the Central League championship for the fourth year in a row, with a 12-0 record that extended the Eagles league winning streak to 32 straight victories. Seeded #4 in the L.A. City championship playoffs, the team made it to the quarter finals.

GIRLS:

Cross Country

The Eagle Rock Girls Cross Country team won the Northern League title and won the Division II city championship in the 3-mile run. The top finisher for the team was freshman Keely Miymoto, shown below.

Tennis

Eagle Rock, finishing 10-0 in league play, extended its league match-winning streak to 38 and won its 4th straight Northern League championship. The team, shown at right, went on to win the Division I City championship, defeating the Barristers of rival Marshall High. It was their second Division 1 city championship in a row.

Volleyball

Eagle Rock, shown at lower right, won its 10th consecutive Northern League championship, with a 10-0 record this year that extended the Eagles’ league winning streak to 85 games. Team members Jade Fuentes and Trina Limbo were selected to the All-CIF L.A. City Section Team.

Lincoln Tigers (Division V) won their first ever girls volleyball City Championship and the Franklin Panthers reached the quarterfinals in the Division IV City Championship playoffs.

______________________________________________

Post script – Nicolette Papavasiliou – a senior at Eagle Rock High, a catcher for the Eagles softball team and a member of the Greek National Team – has signed a Letter of Intent to play softball with University of Dayton Flyers, an NCAA Division I school. Nicolette hit .446 and had 18 RBI’s in her junior season with the Eagles.