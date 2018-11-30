More Trouble for the Huizars

The L.A. Times has reported that CD14 City Councilmember Jose Huizar and members of his staff asked real estate developers, billboard companies and other entities with business before the City Council to donate money to Salesian Catholic High School in Boyle Heights while Mr. Huizar’s wife, Richelle Huizar, was a paid fundraiser at the school. The Catholic archdiocese did not say how much Ms. Huizar was paid for her fundraising job, but financial disclosure forms say it was between $10,001 and $100,000 a year. The FBI raided the Huizar’s home, as well as Mr. Huizar’s City Hall office and Boyle Hts field office on Nov. 7. Mr. Huizar, who has not been arrested or charged with any crime, has also been hit with two lawsuits by former employees who allege various unethical and potentially illegal goings on in the workplace. (Photo of Mr. Huizar, center, and Richelle Huizar, second from left, at the Salesian graduation ceremony this year / Photo taken from Mr. Huizar’s twitter feed.)

