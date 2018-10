Nearly 60 photographs by Rafael Cardenas, an acclaimed photographer of L.A.’s east, northeast and downtown areas, are on display now through Mar. 25, 2019, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown L.A in an exhibit entitled “Landscapes and Land Dwellers: Photography of Place by Rafael Cardenas.” / 501 N. Main St. / Downtown L.A. / Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. / For more info, visit: Lapca.org

