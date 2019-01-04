More Details in Shooting at Eagle Rock Plaza

Police secure the scene in front of Target at the Eagle Rock Plaza after officer-involved shooting on Jan 2.

Police secure the scene in front of Target at the Eagle Rock Plaza after officer-involved shooting on Jan 2.

Glendale Police have arrested 28-year old Joseph Esposito, Jr. for attempted robbery and assault on a police officer in connection with the officer-involved shooting on Jan. 2 in the parking lot near Target at the Eagle Rock Plaza. The arrest occurred at the home of Mr. Esposito on Trent Way on the border of Eagle Rock and Glassell Park.

The Boulevard Sentinel learned of the arrest from Officer Dan Suttles of the Glendale PD.

Officer Suttles also said that the shooting by police occurred when the suspect, attempting to flee, backed his car into police at high speed.

“Initial reports say about 4-5 rounds were fired at the suspect on the upper deck of the parking structure,” said Officer Suttles.

The incident began shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 2, when a woman called 911 to report an attempted strong-armed robbery of her cell phone. Officer Suttles said the call was transferred to Glendale PD, which responded.

He said the suspect, who was identified in the parking lot in front of Target, ran from police and a foot pursuit began. The suspect made it to his vehicle and, when he backed up into police at high speed, police opened fire.

A car chase ensued and the suspect crashed his car and left it on the off ramp of the 2 South at York Blvd. From there, the suspect ran home where he was apprehended by police.

Inmate records show bail for Mr. Esposito was set at $50,000 and that he spent about three-and-a-half hours in jail on the evening of Jan. 2 before being released at 11:32 p.m. He is due in court on Friday, Jan. 4.