NELA’s Year in Crime

As 2018 draws to a close, I asked the LAPD for updates on some of the higher profile crimes that occurred this year in Northeast L.A. Here’s a rundown as of Nov. 16:

No suspects were identified in the attempted kidnapping on Jan. 22 at Campus Road and Escarpa Drive, near Eagle Rock High School. A 13-year old girl walking home from school said a white man wearing blue jeans and driving a dark sedan followed her, tried to lure her into the car and then grabbed her arm, but she broke free and ran home. LAPD Det. Larry Burcher said it was not possible to get a composite drawing of the man because he wore a bandana over his face. There have been no similar incidents, said Det. Burcher. And while the case is still considered open, all investigative leads have been exhausted.

One arrest has been made in the murder of Alfred Raymond Montes, 43, who was shot and killed on the afternoon of May 7 while walking on Ave. 52 in Highland Park. Maria Hernandez, 27, of Glassell Park, was arrested on May 31 and charged with murder. She is in jail, with bail set at nearly $3.1 million and a court date on Jan. 24, 2019. Det. Burcher said the investigation into the murder is ongoing.

A police investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified in the shooting of a 24-year old man who crashed into the Hi Ho Market near Ave. 63 and Meridian St. in Garvanza on June 25 after being shot. The victim was in stable condition.

After drawing their guns on robbery suspects in the parking lot of Sprouts in Eagle Rock on the afternoon of July 19, police arrested Guadalupe Velazquez, 18, of Highland Park and a male juvenile. Ms. Velazquez has been charged with multiple felonies and is in jail, awaiting her next court day on Dec. 13, 2018. Her bail was set at $3.4 million. (LAPD would not provide details on the fate of the male juvenile who was arrested).

A police investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified in the shooting on Aug. 1 around 10 p.m. in Highland Park that injured a 68-year old Latina woman and a 26-year old African American man. The victims were in stable condition.

A police investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified in the shooting of two Latino males, a 29-year-old and an 18-year-old, on Aug. 10 at Estarra Ave./Fletcher Dr. in Glassell Park. The victims were in stable condition.

A police investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified in the shooting in Glassell Park around 5 a.m. on Aug. 19, when a Lyft driver was shot in the head, requiring surgery, after what witnesses said was shouting back and forth between the driver and someone in a black Prius.

Police arrested Maximo Muy, 25, of Highland Park on Oct. 18 for the shooting outside Johnny’s Bar on York Blvd. on Oct. 6 around 11:20 p.m. Two innocent bystanders who were shot were in stable condition and a security guard was grazed. Mr. Muy is in jail, with bail set at $4 million, awaiting a court date on Dec. 5.

Police investigators have served a search warrant on the phone number that has been linked to a bomb threat against Franklin High School in Highland Park on Oct. 15. But the results of the warrant have not been returned by the phone carrier, said Det. Douglas Stice of the LAPD Major Crimes unit. The bomb threat caused a lockdown at Franklin. The caller also claimed that an officer had been shot at the school.