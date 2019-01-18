Photo Album – L.A. Teacher Strike 2019, Day Four – Jan 17

Teachers and their supporters were out in force again today, in the rain, again. In Eagle Rock that meant a noisy demonstration, not a celebration. The teachers I spoke to said they would rather be in the classroom — with an acceptable contract — than on the picket line. They have been working without a contract since June 2017. Negotiations resumed today between the teachers union and LAUSD. Attendance at school, where students can receive meals and supervision, is way down. On Day One of the strike, 157,000 students attended school, on Day Four, that number was down to 84,000, according to estimates by LAUSD.

