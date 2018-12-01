Remembering: Eileen Harmon

Eileen Harmon, a longtime resident of Highland Park, died in her sleep of natural causes on Oct. 26, just a few days shy of her 97th birthday.

Eileen was born in Ohio to Frances and Harley McGlone, both of whom were born and raised in neighboring Kentucky. Along with her siblings, Normajean, Hazel and Marvin, she enjoyed the small-town life of the Midwest, swimming in local creeks during the summers and watching the colors change during autumn. As a young adult, she worked as a shoemaker for the Selby Shoe Manufacturing Plant in Portsmouth, Ohio, where she also served as a union steward for her fellow workers.

Upon moving to Los Angeles in 1944, Eileen attended a trade college and worked as a cosmetologist and seamstress, in addition to working in manufacturing for Phaostron Instrument and Electronic Company. Along with her husband Frank, she was a devout Catholic who was active in the Neighbors of Christ at St. Ignatius Church in Highland Park and a regular volunteer at several food banks in the Los Angeles area. A Girl Scout Leader while her children were growing up, she was also a passionate square dancer who was a member of the Stumble Bums dance group for many years and a consistent volunteer for square dancing events at the Braille Institute.

An ardent fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, it is difficult to overstate how much she enjoyed the franchise’s extended run of success over the past half-century. It is unlikely there was a bigger Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant fan in all of Los Angeles.

An honest, dignified, loyal homemaker, Eileen dedicated her life to her family and to public service. She left the world a better place than she found it.

Eileen is survived by her daughters, Rosemary and Barbara (son-in-law Richard); her son Daniel; and her grandchildren, Paul, Derek, and Jeremy. Her husband of 65 years, Frank Harmon, died in 2012; and her daughter Carolyn died in infancy.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a local food bank.

– The Family of Eileen Harmon