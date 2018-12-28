Sports Resume This Month Unless Teachers Go on Strike

Alfred Bobadilla, varsity quarterback at Franklin High School in Highland Park, has been named the 2018 All-City Offensive Player of the Year in Division II by the CIF Los Angeles City Section. Bobadilla, a junior, led all of L.A.’s City Divisions in 2018 with 3,267 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns. He led the Panthers to an 11-2 record and a #1 seed in the Division II playoffs, where they advanced to the semifinals before losing 26-14, to Locke High School, located in South L.A.

“This award for Alfred is confirmation of hard work during the spring and summer,” said Narciso Diaz, head football coach at Franklin. “Alfred has been a leader to his varsity teammates and a role model to the junior varsity, not only on the football field, but also in the classroom. He is a true example of a student-athlete at Franklin.”

Mr. Bobadilla is also a standout guard on the Franklin basketball team and will run track in the spring.

The Season Ahead

At high schools in Northeast Los Angeles – Eagle Rock, Franklin, Lincoln in Lincoln Heights, Sotomayor in Glassell Park and Wilson in El Sereno – winter sports include basketball (boys and girls), soccer (boys and girls), water polo (girls) and wrestling (boys and girls). With the exception of water polo, which starts league play in January, competition got underway before the break in December and will resume in the second week of January – unless the teachers go on strike. If there is a strike, play will be suspended for the duration.