Veterans Day Celebrations in NELA    

Veterans Day is Sunday, Nov. 11. You can show your appreciation – and join in the celebration – at these local events.

The 13th annual NELA Veterans Day Parade will take place on Sunday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. True to its theme, “Honoring Those Who Served,” the day will begin with a solemn observance, at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Rock City Hall (2035 Colorado Blvd.) The parade, which will start at 1 p.m., begins at the LAFD Station #55 on York Blvd. and Avenue 45 and travels up Eagle Rock Blvd. to Merton Ave.

There will be Grand Marshals from all of NELA’s neighborhoods: David A. Navarro, of Eagle Rock, the captain of Fire Station #55 and a former Marine; Abundio Medina of Cypress Park, an Army veteran; Lieutenant Colonel Richard F. Ross (Ret) and Patricia Aguirre, both Army veterans from Glassell Park; Joe Ramirez and Marcos A. Trinidad, both Army veterans from Highland Park; and Charles D. Sarceda, a Navy veteran from Mount Washington.

For more information, call the Eagle Rock Field Office of Councilmember Huizar at 323-254-5295.

The celebration at Cypress Park Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, Nov. 10 will focus on welcoming veterans home. It gets underway at 11 a.m. with a rifle salute, the playing of taps and a helicopter flyover. The Master of Ceremonies will be Antonio Chapa, a former Marine who is now the District Director/Veterans and Homeless Liaison for L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. Some veterans-turned-writers will speak. Congressmember Jimmy Gomez is expected to attend, along with local and state elected officials. The Florence Nightingale Middle School orchestra, the Franklin High School ROTC and cadets from the Northeast Police Department will also be on hand.

After the ceremony, veterans and their families are invited for a luncheon at Rio De Los Angeles State Park, 1900 San Fernando Rd., sponsored by NELA Councilmember Gil Cedillo, the Greater Cypress Park Neighborhood Council and Friends of the Cypress Park Community Improvement Association.