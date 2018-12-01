Violet Rivers Sings On

Violet Rivers, a third grader at Eagle Rock Elementary, will sing next month at a student showcase in Washington, D.C., sponsored by the National Parent Teacher Association and the U.S. Department of Education.

Violet will perform her original song, Transformation, which won a 2018 National Award of Excellence in Music Composition last May in an annual competition sponsored by the National PTA. The competition, called “Reflections,” involves thousands of students nationwide who compete in their age groups in various artistic categories. Of 34 students from primary school through high school who received national awards for excellence, merit and interpretation in music composition, Violet was the only one selected to perform at the showcase in Washington, D.C.

The event, on Jan. 22, will come on the heels of other recent performances by Violet. On Nov. 28, she sang her original composition, All Thanks To You, in a contest at Eagle Rock Elementary, winning a spot in the 2019 Reflections competition.

On Oct. 27, she performed in a review of Broadway music at the Theatre Americana in Altadena. Cast as Little Orphan Annie, her repertoire of six songs from Annie included a duet with Daddy Warbucks of the show’s signature song, Tomorrow.

On Oct. 17, she sang Tomorrow in a talent competition hosted by the Kiwanis Club and Eagle Rock High School Key Club at the Women’s 20th Century Club in Eagle Rock. Her mother, Kristen Rivers, said that when Violet saw the flyer for the talent show at the Eagle Rock Music Festival, she immediately said, “I want to do that.” She did — and won against a field of high school students.

You can catch Violet at the tree lighting at Eagle Rock City Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, singing her rendition of Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.