$500 grants for teachers: Apply today

The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma is offering grants of up to $500 to public school teachers to be used to purchase teaching resources or equipment or to help pay for classroom projects or conference attendance.

The mission of Delta Kappa Gamma is to promote the professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

The $500 grants are being offered in recognition of the challenges and additional needs that teachers are facing during this time of both in-person and remote learning.

Applications are due by December 4, 2020. For more information and to request an application, contact Jan Tappan, the chair of the mini-grant committee, at jantappan@gmail.com

