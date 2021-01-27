A volunteer delivers food and personal hygiene products to unhoused at the Figueroa encampment. | Photo by Audrey Mandelbaum

Sponsored Content: How to help our unhoused neighbors in the Eagle Rock community

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM SELAH EAGLE ROCK

Jane Demian, Co-Chair SELAH, Eagle Rock chapter.

Our unhoused neighbors in Eagle Rock and Northeast Los Angeles are the most vulnerable members of our community.

 

Their needs are great and many have fallen through the cracks of L.A. City and County bureaucracy. They need interim and permanent HOUSING, food, clothing, medical care, and connection to City and County resources. The COVID surge has made access to these services even more difficult.

A group of volunteers from the neighborhood have come together to provide help and connect our unhoused neighbors to resources using a trauma-informed approach.

For the past year we have worked with the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council, which has funded our outreach efforts to provide weekly food and hygiene materials. Monthly showers were funded by The Eagle Rock Association (TERA).

Through our continued efforts, we have been able to help relocate two elderly women in Eagle Rock off the streets and into interim housing via Project Room Key. 

Last November, 2020 we formed the SELAH—Eagle Rock Chapter, and are now part of the non-profit SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition (SELAH NHC).  We remain dedicated to serving the unhoused members of our community through material aid, and by connecting individuals to much needed services.  

We are currently fundraising to support our weekly outreach and engagement to unhoused individuals in Northeast L.A.

Your donations will help support the supply of food, water, hygiene materials and the purchase of sorely needed items such as sleeping bags, blankets, tents, showers, PPE for protection against COVID and portable phone chargers.

Your $25 donation will buy food for 3 people. Your $50 donation will buy hygiene materials. Your $100 donation will buy 10 new blankets. Your $200 donation will fund one shower event. 

DONATE HERE

 Contact info:  If you would like to volunteer with SELAH – Eagle Rock please contact:

eaglerock@selahnhc.org

Website: https://www.selahnhc.org/selah-eagle-rock-chapter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/selaheaglerock

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RockSelah

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selaheaglerock/

 
