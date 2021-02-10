Sponsored Content: Vote now to elect Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council board members

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM THE EAGLE ROCK NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL

Dear Neighbors,

Last year we saw record voter turnout in the 2020 elections. This year we hope we’ll see record voter turnout in the 2021 Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council Elections!

That opportunity once again arrives this April. This year, due to Covid-19, all voting will be vote-by-mail.

To vote in the upcoming ERNC elections you must specifically request a ballot. You can do that HERE on the LA City Clerk’s Website starting February 12th and ending April 6th. All filled in ballots must be postmarked not later than April 13 and received by April 16th to be counted.

Why is this important?

Because the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council (ERNC) is your voice to the City of Los Angeles and an advocate for our community.

We’ve sponsored major projects like Take Back the Boulevard and Rock The Boulevard which will bring new investment and improvements to Eagle Rock and Colorado Boulevards.

We helped fund events like the Eagle Rock Music Festival, The Bark animal adoption event, Eagle Rock Concerts in the Park, the Northeast LA Veterans Parade and more.

We organize neighborhood cleanups, resource fairs, and clothing drives.

We increased, since the onset of Covid-19, our outreach efforts, including providing direct food assistance to our local aging neighbors, while at the same time supporting our local small businesses.

We provided food, mobile showers and other resources to our unhoused neighbors.

We supported the Slow Streets initiative along Yosemite Boulevard, and distributed “mask up” lawn signs.

To continue supporting the community effectively, to do what’s right for Eagle Rock – we need the people of Eagle Rock to decide who should be on the ERNC! And, the people we need must be elected by you!

To stay up to date on key election deadlines, candidates, meetings and more – please subscribe to the ERNC Newsletter on our website at www.ernc.la. I promise, you’ll only get a few emails per month! No spam!

Thank you,

Andrew Jacobs

Sub-District 3 and Communications Director

YOUR SUPPORT HELPS MAKE BOULEVARD SENTINEL JOURNALISM POSSIBLE THRU THE PANDEMIC

PLEASE Please help the Boulevard Sentinel make it thru the Pandemic $ Donation Amount: $20.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $20.00 One Time Contribute Now