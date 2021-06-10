A new children’s playground opens at Sycamore Grove Park in Highland Park

A portion of the new play area at Sycamore Grove Park | Photo by Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks

A portion of the new play area at Sycamore Grove Park | Photo by Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks

By Bill Hendrickson

Just in time for summer, Sycamore Grove Park in Highland Park has a new children’s play area with rubber safety resurfacing and shade toppers to help keep kids cool at play.

And that’s just the start of many improvements that await park visitors young and old. There are also new tree plantings, upgrades to landscaping and irrigation, a new drinking fountain and the addition of an Americans-with- Disabilities-Act-compliant ramp with resurfaced pedestrian trails.

The improvements, made possible by funding from Measure A, will be unveiled at a ribbon cutting on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. All are invited to attend the event, hosted by Councilmember Gil Cedillo of CD 1, Drew Paonessa, Board Member of the Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council and the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks.

The Measure A improvements are in addition to Sycamore Grove Park’s many existing amenities. The park, nearly 14 acres, offers the shade of — yes — Sycamore trees, tennis courts, an outdoor fitness zone and the historic Sousa-Hiner Bandshell, the venue of countless concerts including Councilmember Cedillo’s annual Latin Jazz and Music Festival.

Here are details of the ribbon-cutting on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m: Sycamore Grove Park | 4702 N Figueroa St. | Highland Park |The ribbon cutting will take place at the playground near the Ramona Hall Community Center. | Parking is available at Ramona Hall Community Center located at 4580 North Figueroa St. | Street parking is also available on N Figueroa St.

