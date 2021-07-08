About one third of NELA residents age 16 and up remain unvaccinated

The pace of vaccinations has slowed but in the face of the Delta variant, health officials are warning the unvaccinated to get their shots before it's too late. | Photo by T.A. Hendrickson/Boulevard Sentinel

By Bill Hendrickson

The QueensCare COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic scheduled for July 9 at St. Dominic Church in Eagle Rock has been canceled due to low turnout at a previous vaccination clinic in June.

Low demand for the vaccine locally comes at a time when nearly 30% of the people in Eagle Rock age 16 and older have not yet been vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

In other neighborhoods in and near Northeast L.A., the data show that 30% to 35% of people age 16 and older are still unvaccinated.

Here are the latest vaccination rates for people age 16 and older in NELA neighborhoods: Eagle Rock, 71%; Glassell Park, 70%; Elysian Valley, 69%; Mount Washington, 68%; Highland Park, 67%; Lincoln Heights, 66% and El Sereno, 65%.

Vaccination rates in NELA neighborhoods are higher for the population age 65 and older, ranging from 85% of senior citizens vaccinated in El Sereno to 76% in Glassell Park.

(L.A. County vaccination rates include people who have had at least one shot.)

Health officials warn that the unvaccinated are at high and increasing risk of contracting and spreading the Delta variant of the coronavirus, now circulating in L.A. Recently, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in L.A. County have risen sharply.

Studies show that vaccinated people are well protected from serious COVID-19 illness, though the L.A. Times reported today that health officials are now asking whether the Delta variant may be carried asymptomatically by vaccinated people and then transmitted to the unvaccinated.

“Without an answer, and given that weekly coronavirus cases in L.A. County have suddenly doubled and COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped by more than 30%, the L.A. County Department of Public Health last week recommended that even fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks in indoor public areas until more definitive information about the Delta variant emerged,” wrote Times Staff Writer Rong-Gong Lin II.

