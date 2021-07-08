The pace of vaccinations has slowed but in the face of the Delta variant, health officials are warning the unvaccinated to get their shots before it's too late. | Photo by T.A. Hendrickson/Boulevard Sentinel

About one third of NELA residents age 16 and up remain unvaccinated

2021 Editions Featured July
Bill Hendrickson50Leave a Comment on About one third of NELA residents age 16 and up remain unvaccinated

By Bill Hendrickson

The QueensCare COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic scheduled for July 9 at St. Dominic Church in Eagle Rock has been canceled due to low turnout at a previous vaccination clinic in June.

Low demand for the vaccine locally comes at a time when nearly 30% of the people in Eagle Rock age 16 and older have not yet been vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

In other neighborhoods in and near Northeast L.A., the data show that 30% to 35% of people age 16 and older are still unvaccinated.

Here are the latest vaccination rates for people age 16 and older in NELA neighborhoods: Eagle Rock, 71%; Glassell Park, 70%; Elysian Valley, 69%; Mount Washington, 68%; Highland Park, 67%; Lincoln Heights, 66% and El Sereno, 65%.

Vaccination rates in NELA neighborhoods are higher for the population age 65 and older, ranging from 85% of senior citizens vaccinated in El Sereno to 76% in Glassell Park. 

(L.A. County vaccination rates include people who have had at least one shot.)

Health officials warn that the unvaccinated are at high and increasing risk of contracting and spreading the Delta variant of the coronavirus, now circulating in L.A. Recently, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in L.A. County have risen sharply.

Studies show that vaccinated people are well protected from serious COVID-19 illness, though the L.A. Times reported today that health officials are now asking whether the Delta variant may be carried asymptomatically by vaccinated people and then transmitted to the unvaccinated.

“Without an answer, and given that weekly coronavirus cases in L.A. County have suddenly doubled and COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped by more than 30%, the L.A. County Department of Public Health last week recommended that even fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks in indoor public areas until more definitive information about the Delta variant emerged,” wrote Times Staff Writer Rong-Gong Lin II. 

Join your neighbors and make a contribution to the Boulevard Sentinel’s local journalism. Your help will keep us going! 

Support local news that matters to you.

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $5.00 One Time

 

Share the News
Tagged
Bill Hendrickson

Related Posts

Susana Porras and her father capture a moment during their 500 mile pilgrimage along the Camino de Santiago in Spain. | Photo courtesy of Susana Porras

Susana Porras: A local poet makes a pilgrimage

Christopher Nyerges
Lani Tunzi, above, has worked the counter at Knowrealitypie in Eagle Rock for four years. | Photo courtesy of Knowrealitypie

Know Reality

Lani Tunzi
This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house on Arthur Street in Glassell Park sold recently for $1.06 million.

The typical home in NELA now goes for $1 million

Jeffery Marino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.