Arrest Is Made in Saturday Night Shooting on Trendy York Blvd.

Police have arrested Maximo Muy, 25, for the shooting that occurred in front of Johnny’s Bar on York Blvd. in Highland Park on Saturday, Oct. 6 at around 11:20 p.m. A detective with the LAPD Northeast Division who has been working on the case told the Boulevard Sentinel that Mr. Muy was arrested late last week; inmate records give the arrest date as Oct. 18.

Three people were injured in the shooting. A male victim and a female victim described by police as innocent bystanders were shot and transported to the hospital in stable condition. A security guard was grazed.

Mr. Muy has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, said the detective. Police said they believe Mr. Muy is a member of a local street gang and that the shooting was gang-related. Police declined to say where Mr. Muy lives and which gang they believe he is in.

Records show that Mr. Muy is being held on total bail of $4.1 million.

Photo by Loudlabs.com

