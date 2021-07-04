Renowned Chicano artist Ernesto de la Loza in front of his mural-in-progress on the wall of the Planned Parenthood clinic in Highland Park. | Photo courtesy of Planned Parenthood

Art and Culture in NELA, July 2021

2021 Editions Featured July
Pablo Nukaya-Petralia331 Comment on Art and Culture in NELA, July 2021

By Pablo Nukaya-Petralia

The art and culture offerings in NELA in July range from public art to neon sculpture, film and and a major new mural underway in Highland Park.  

Entitled “Pansa del Publico,” this sculpture on display at L.A. State Historic Park is also a functional beehive oven. | Photo by Clockshop

Oxy Arts x Clockshop

Saturday, July 10 is your last chance to experience the use of “Pansa del Publico,” a sculptural object and functional beehive oven by artist Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio, installed at the Los Angeles State Historic Park under a collaboration of Oxy Arts and Clockshop. Since May, artistic and culinary events centered on the oven have intrigued audiences; the final event, (from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) will feature chef Krissy Jingozian demonstrating how to make the Armenian pastries, nazook and gata.(The pastries will be served afterward.)

The event is free but registration is required. Register here. Pansa del Publico will remain on display at L.A. State Historic Park until Sunday, July 25.

Leticia Maldonado, Just a Moment, Let Me Get My Things (trumpet detail), 2021. 6mm clear glass, pumped with neon gas. | Courtesy of the artist and Bermudez Projects, Los Angeles.

Bermudez Projects

A new exhibit at Bermudez Projects in Cypress Park will highlight the neon sculptures of Highland Park-based artist Leticia Maldonado. Entitled “Autonoetic,” the exhibit features objects “that hold a story, but are also repositories for energy, saved to be engaged from future perspectives,” according to the program notes to the exhibition. An in-person opening reception will take place at the gallery July 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with no RSVP needed. The exhibition runs until Aug. 28.

Highland Park Indie Film Fest

Local filmmakers have until Aug. 9 to enter the 8th Annual Highland Park Independent Film Festival. The festival seeks entries in all genres, including feature length films, shorts and documentaries. Multiple awards are up for grabs: In addition to genre-specific awards such as “Best Feature” or “Best Documentary,” all submissions will be eligible for “Best Cinematography” and “Best Musical Composition.” Learn more about the festival and how to submit here. To see how the film festival has grown and innovated over the years — without sacrificing its focus on local filmmakers and local audiences — see our coverage of the 2020 drive-in festival and the festival in 2019, with its special honors for actor Danny Trejo, held at the fest’s traditional location, the Highland Theatre on Figueroa St.

Photo courtesy of Tapeheads

Tapeheads

Operating out of a lending library-style shelf at the top north end of Vincent Avenue in Eagle Rock, Tapeheads loans out VCR tapes — yes, VCRs — of classic films such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Graduate and Some Like It Hot. Loans are free and you’re invited to “borrow, swap and steal” from the extensive collection. For those who no longer own a VCR player (or never did), Tapeheads will loan out a TV with a built-in player for free (direct message them on their Instagram to get on the waiting list). A second Tapeheads shelf, aptly named “Tapeheads 2,” is available in West Los Angeles.

“Earth Mother,” a mural by Ernesto de la Loza and Sandra de la Loza, is being painted on the side wall of the Planned Parenthood clinic in Highland Park. | Photo courtesy of Planned Parenthood

 A major mural takes shape in Highland Park

Work is underway on Highland Park’s newest mural, entitled “Earth Mother,” by local brother and sister artists Ernesto de la Loza and Sandra de la Loza. Located on the side wall of the Planned Parenthood clinic at Figueroa Street and Avenue 59, the mural was commissioned by Planned Parenthood last year after a design competition that drew 78 submissions, 9 finalists and nearly 4,000 votes from community members. You can read about the artists and their Earth Mother mural design here

Please support the Boulevard Sentinel’s local journalism.   

Support local news that matters to you.

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $5.00 One Time

 

Pablo Nukaya-Petralia is a writer and editor from Los Angeles, CA. An Eagle Rock native and graduate of Occidental College, he regularly covers local art and culture while also working as the social media manager for the Boulevard Sentinel. Feel free to contact him at ppetraila@me.com with tips and news.

Share the News
Pablo Nukaya-Petralia
Pablo Nukaya-Petralia is a writer and editor from Los Angeles, CA. An Eagle Rock native and graduate of Occidental College, he regularly covers local art and culture while also working as the social media manager for the Boulevard Sentinel. Feel free to contact him at ppetraila@me.com with tips and news.

Related Posts

Lani Tunzi, above, has worked the counter at Knowrealitypie in Eagle Rock for four years. | Photo courtesy of Knowrealitypie

Know Reality

Lani Tunzi
This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house on Arthur Street in Glassell Park sold recently for $1.06 million.

The typical home in NELA now goes for $1 million

Jeffery Marino

Sponsored Content: Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc. – July 2021

admin

1 thought on “Art and Culture in NELA, July 2021

  1. Pingback: Art and Culture in NELA, July 2021 - Empower Idea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.