The Independent Shakespeare Company is performing "The Tempest" in Griffith Park through Sept. 8.

Art and Culture in NELA: Picks for rest of August

Heritage Square Museum

The museum will host the Bob Baker Marionette troupe Aug. 26 as part of their “Holiday Brouhaha” tour of Los Angeles. The free, all-ages show celebrates holidays from Halloween to Christmas and starts at 6:30 p.m. RSVP here.

The museum grounds are also open for strolling and picnics on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information at the link.

Forest Lawn Museum

Judson Studios exhibit at Forest Lawn Museum | Photo: Forest Lawn

“Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style,” featuring stained glass from Highland Park’s renowned Judson Studios, will be on display until Sept. 12.

 

Shakespeare in the park

From now until Sept. 5, the Independent Shakespeare Company will present in-person, free performances at Griffith Park of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”

A performance of “The Tempest” in Griffith Park | Photo courtesy of Grettle Cortes

Performances, which will take place outside the Old Zoo, run on Wednesday through Saturday. the company will perform the classic story of magic and treachery from now until Sept. 5, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m.

Reservations are limited due to pandemic restrictions to pods of up to four people. Find more information at this link

Bermudez Projects

“Highland Park,” by Leticia Maldonado | Photo courtesy of the artist and Bermudez Projects

Time is running out to see “Autonoetic,” the solo exhibition by Highland Park-based neon artist Leticia Maldonado at Bermudez Projects in Cypress Park.

The exhibition, which closes on Aug. 28, showcases Maldonado’s skillful blending of technique and imagery. To schedule a visit, contact Bermudez Projects using this form. For more on Maldonado and her work, read the Sentinel’s recent profile.

Center for the Arts Eagle Rock

Playing music on the porch | Photo: Andre L. Taylor

The Center for the Arts Eagle Rock will take part in Play Music on the Porch Day, Saturday, Aug. 28 with a special, free outdoor event at the center. In addition to performances by local musicians, the event will also include a do-it-yourself zine making workshop.

The center asks that all visitors follow current health guidelines by wearing masks regardless of vaccination status. No registration is required — just walk up to the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

 

