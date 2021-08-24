Art and Culture in NELA: Picks for rest of August

The Independent Shakespeare Company is performing "The Tempest" in Griffith Park through Sept. 8.

The Independent Shakespeare Company is performing "The Tempest" in Griffith Park through Sept. 8.

By Pablo Nukaya-Petralia



Heritage Square Museum

The museum will host the Bob Baker Marionette troupe Aug. 26 as part of their “Holiday Brouhaha” tour of Los Angeles. The free, all-ages show celebrates holidays from Halloween to Christmas and starts at 6:30 p.m. RSVP here.

The museum grounds are also open for strolling and picnics on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information at the link.

Forest Lawn Museum

“Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style,” featuring stained glass from Highland Park’s renowned Judson Studios, will be on display until Sept. 12.

Shakespeare in the park

From now until Sept. 5, the Independent Shakespeare Company will present in-person, free performances at Griffith Park of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.”

Performances, which will take place outside the Old Zoo, run on Wednesday through Saturday. the company will perform the classic story of magic and treachery from now until Sept. 5, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m.

Reservations are limited due to pandemic restrictions to pods of up to four people. Find more information at this link

Bermudez Projects

Time is running out to see “Autonoetic,” the solo exhibition by Highland Park-based neon artist Leticia Maldonado at Bermudez Projects in Cypress Park.

The exhibition, which closes on Aug. 28, showcases Maldonado’s skillful blending of technique and imagery. To schedule a visit, contact Bermudez Projects using this form. For more on Maldonado and her work, read the Sentinel’s recent profile.

Center for the Arts Eagle Rock

The Center for the Arts Eagle Rock will take part in Play Music on the Porch Day , Saturday, Aug. 28 with a special, free outdoor event at the center. In addition to performances by local musicians, the event will also include a do-it-yourself zine making workshop.

The center asks that all visitors follow current health guidelines by wearing masks regardless of vaccination status. No registration is required — just walk up to the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pablo Nukaya-Petralia Pablo Nukaya-Petralia is a writer and editor from Los Angeles, CA. An Eagle Rock native and graduate of Occidental College, he regularly covers local art and culture while also working as the social media manager for the Boulevard Sentinel. Feel free to contact him at ppetraila@me.com with tips and news.