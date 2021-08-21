Art and Culture in NELA: Picks for this weekend and beyond

Heritage Square Museum

“IT’S ALIVE!,” a theatrical retelling of “Frankenstein,” comes to the Heritage Square Museum in Montecito Heights, Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. Performed by the Downtown Repertory Theater, the play is an immersive, interactive experience in which the audience traverses the museum grounds, interacting with the performers and even helping to create Frankenstein’s monster. There are two performances each evening, one for all ages at 7:30 p.m. and one at 9:15 p.m. for ages 21 and older. Proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test from within 48 hours of the show are required for admittance and masks must be worn at all times. Tickets start at $55 and can be found here.

The museum will also host the Bob Baker Marionette troupe Aug. 26 as part of their “Holiday Brouhaha” tour of Los Angeles. The free, all-ages show celebrates holidays from Halloween to Christmas and starts at 6:30 p.m. RSVP here.

The museum grounds are also open for strolling and picnics on weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information at the link.

Forest Lawn Museum

On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale will host “Celebrating Stained Glass,” a free evening reception highlighting its most recent exhibit, “Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style,” featuring stained glass from Highland Park’s renowned Judson Studios. The event features a tour of the exhibition, as well as complimentary refreshments and a Q&A. RSVP for the event by emailing museum@forestlawn.org. Can’t make it to the event? The exhibit will be on display until Sept. 12.

Shakespeare in the park

From now until Sept. 5, the Independent Shakespeare Company will present in-person, free performances at Griffith Park of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Performances, which will take place outside the Old Zoo, run on Wednesday through Saturday. the company will perform the classic story of magic and treachery from now until Sept. 5, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m.

Reservations are limited due to pandemic restrictions to pods of up to four people. Find more information at this link

Bermudez Projects

Time is running out to see “Autonoetic,” the solo exhibition by Highland Park-based neon artist Leticia Maldonado at Bermudez Projects in Cypress Park. The exhibition, which closes on Aug. 28, showcases Maldonado’s skillful blending of technique and imagery. To schedule a visit, contact Bermudez Projects using this form. For more on Maldonado and her work, read the Sentinel’s recent profile.

Center for the Arts Eagle Rock

The Center for the Arts Eagle Rock will take part in Play Music on the Porch Day , Saturday, Aug. 28 with a special, free outdoor event at the center. In addition to performances by local musicians, the event will also include a do-it-yourself zine making workshop. The center asks that all visitors follow current health guidelines by wearing masks regardless of vaccination status. No registration is required — just walk up to the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Events selected by Pablo Nukaya-Petralia

