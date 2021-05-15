Art and Culture This Week in NELA

"On Becoming," a new exhibition at Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park, explores what it means to break free from stereotypes, sexism and other forms of bias.

"On Becoming," a new exhibition at Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park, explores what it means to break free from stereotypes, sexism and other forms of bias.

By Pablo Nukaya-Petralia

Highlights from the week of May 15 to May 22 include livestream concerts by local bands at local venues, the opening of a gallery exhibition featuring Asian American and Pacific Islander artists, a major museum reopening and the latest York Boulevard Cruise Nights car show.

There’s also still time to get out and view several ongoing exhibitions or pick up a new book by local writers and artists. Details below:

Local concert promoter Sid the Cat will present two concert livestreams this week filmed at iconic NELA locations.

On May 15, Sid will present prolific local rock musician Ty Segall and his Freedom Band. The show, filmed at Occidental College’s Greek Bowl, combines a daytime concert with traditional and drone photography. Tickets to the stream are $3.98 and can be purchased here.

On May 19, Sid will present the band Current Joys performing at the Highland Park Ebell Club . The Ebell will “reopen” for the special livestream event titled “The Phantom of the Highland Park Ebell,” a “horror-comedy-play-concert-film-experience.” The plot, according to the event page, involves the band’s brush with death when, during a rehearsal for the grand re-opening of the Ebell, they awaken an ancient Evil long buried in the theater. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

A new exhibition at Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park, titled “On Becoming” will be available in-person and online starting on May 15 and continuing until June 12. “Becoming” represents the culmination of a recent open call for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) artists and will highlight works across several mediums that express what it means to break free — from stereotypes, labels, sexism and other forms of bias — and be seen.

Avenue 50 Studio is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an in-person visit, email avenue50studio@gmail.com or call 323-258-1435. Appointments are limited at five visitors (all from the same group), and capped at 45 minutes. Masks must be worn at all times.

The Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena will reopen to the public May 20. Safety guidelines apply: Visitors must wear masks and groups will be limited to no more than six guests. The museum interior has been reorganized for social distancing. Still, this is a chance to view the museum’s stunning collection with relatively few other visitors. Purchase tickets in advance here; you can also get in unannounced, space permitting.

LA Cruise Nights Car Shows will present the latest York Blvd. Cruise Night on May 22 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The display of classic cars and lowriders, spanning Avenues 51 to 57, is open to all and free for everyone.

For a look at the previous York cruise night in March, check out this photo essay from LA TACO

The reopening of the Forest Lawn Museum includes a new exhibit, “Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style” — the first-ever comprehensive presentation of the 120+ year history of the Highland Park-based Judson Studios, including more than 100 original stained glass works. On view through Sept. 12.

Admission to the museum is free and walk-ins are welcome, but a reservation is recommended to guarantee entrance. (The museum is currently capped at 25 visitors per half hour.) To make a reservation, email museum@forestlawn.com with your first and last name, the number of people in your party and the planned date and time of your visit, or call 323-340-4782.

Clockshop, an arts group in Elysian Valley is displaying an intriguing new work of art by Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, located near Chinatown.

Titled “Pansa del Publico,” the sculpture and functional beehive oven will stand in the park through July 25.

We Heart L.A. Parks

Part travel guide, part collector’s item and entirely fun, We Heart L.A. Parks is a new coloring and activity book, featuring artwork, personal stories, and park histories by more than 50 local contributors, ranging from established muralists and park activists to elementary and high school students — ages 8 to 87. Several parks in NELA receive special shout outs, including Rio de Los Angeles State Park, Hermon Park (a.k.a. Arroyo Seco Park), Cypress Park, York Park and Ernest E. Debbs Regional Park. The book also comes with a colorful fold out map of L.A. parks, so, over time, you and your family can visit them all and create your own park stories.

We Heart L.A. Parks, available locally at Leanna Lin’s Wonderland in Eagle Rock, is a project of Narrated Objects, a women-led creative collective in L.A. that is committed to publishing and selling the work of local artists, writers and makers of all ages. Here’s a preview of the book showing a selection of parks in NELA.

Pablo Nukaya-Petralia Pablo Nukaya-Petralia is a writer and editor from Los Angeles, CA. An Eagle Rock native and graduate of Occidental College, he regularly covers local art and culture while also working as the social media manager for the Boulevard Sentinel. Feel free to contact him at ppetraila@me.com with tips and news.