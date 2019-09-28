Modern Time Machines | Photo courtesy of CAFER

Art and Performance in Northeast L.A. – The Eagle Rock Music Festival – 2019

Mary Lynch33571 Comment on Art and Performance in Northeast L.A. – The Eagle Rock Music Festival – 2019

By Mary Lynch

The Eagle Rock Music Festival, now in its 20th year, is getting a makeover. Instead of a one-day event on Colorado Boulevard, the Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock (CFAER) will present a series of events in the coming year to showcase local music talent in local venues.

Afro Funke dancer Tanita Fadyeyola will perform on November 10 at the Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock – Photo courtesy of CFAER

CFAER Director Melinda Ann Farrell said the new format will allow for a focus on local bands and more performances overall.

It will also solve certain recurring problems with the street festival version of the Eagle Rock Music Festival. Many local merchants have long been unhappy with the boulevard closure on festival day and food trucks that compete with local eateries.

With the new format, local bands get to play for local audiences and local merchants are happy.

Entitled the “20th Annual Eagle Rock Music Festival,” the music series kicks off with three performances at CFAER, 2225 Colorado Blvd:

  • Filipinx Night of Music + Dance on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • NELA Music, a concert by six local artists and groups on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Global Rhythm Fest on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Claire Cast and Brazil Village | Photo courtesy of Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock

All performances: $10 for ages 12 and older, free for under age 12 / RSVP at info@cafaer.org / For more information visit: cfaer.org or call 323-561-3044, ext. 223.

Mary Lynch

