Art, Culture and You in NELA in June

The prize in the L.A. River Public Art Project is named for the late Lewis MacAdams (shown above), the pioneering champion of L.A. River restoration. \ Photo from Patch.com

By Pablo Nukaya-Petralia

As the economy reopens, opportunities are increasing to view and create art and participate in cultural activities. Here’s a sampling of what’s on offer in Northeast Los Angeles in June.

L.A. River Public Art Project

The LA River Public Art Project seeks artists, writers and makers to compete for the 2nd annual Lewis McAdams prize; the theme this year is “Represent the River: Word & Image.” Entrants at all career stages are welcome to submit proposals for public art situated anywhere along the 51-mile length of the river. Artists are invited to go as big or as small as they wish with their proposals, as “Represent” is an ideas competition.

The sponsors will host a free Zoom workshop June 3 intended to engage and inspire potential participants. Young artists, ages 10 to 18, are especially encouraged to attend. Registration for the workshop is mandatory and can be found at this link. The entry deadline for the competition is June 30. More information can be found at this link.

Arroyo Arts Collective

From now until June 19, the Arroyo Arts Collective presents “Fools For Hope” at La Tierra de la Culebra Art Park in Highland Park. The exhibition features installations, photographs and poetry by the more than 20 local artists who responded to a recent call for artists.

Two events will celebrate the closing of the exhibit June 19 — a cyanotype printing workshop at 1 p.m., and a closing reception featuring performances and conversations from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free, all ages are welcome.

Roswell Space

The art gallery, Roswell Space, in Glassell Park will present the work of NELA-based artist and musician Ann Kelly along with local artist Ted Meyer.

The show, titled “Be(mused),” runs from June 6 until July 11. The opening reception on June 6 will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule a visit to the gallery, use the form here to set up a private appointment.

Eagle Rock Branch Public Library

The Eagle Rock Branch Public Library will host its Social Justice Book Club for Kids Monday, June 14 in conjunction with other Los Angeles Public Libraries. The subject of the June meeting is “Ho’Onani: Hula Warrior” by Heather Gale, the story of a young girl in Hawai’i who dreams of leading the boys-only hula club at her school. Librarians will lead a discussion of the book, which can be checked out and read before the event (find a copy at the link).

The event is free to all, and can be signed up for at this link.

Clockshop x Oxy Arts x L.A. State Historic Park

Clockshop , an arts collective in Elysian Valley, and Oxy Arts will team up throughout June and July to offer public programming centered around “Pansa del Publico,” a new sculpture and functional oven by Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio, shown at right, at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. On June 19 and June 26, Aparicio will build a fire within “Pansa,” and host local chefs, artists and writers for cooking demonstrations, readings and more. Visitors are invited to make themselves comfortable and enjoy the events and free food. More information and a preview of what’s to come in July can be found at this link.

Southwest Museum at Mt. Washington

The Historic Southwest Museum in Mt. Washington reopens to the public June 26 after more than a year of closure. Admission is free and visitors will have the opportunity to see two exhibitions in person: “Four Centuries of Pueblo” and “Making a Big Noise: The Explorations of Charles Lummis.” Note: The museum will only open on Saturdays for the foreseeable future.

Center for the Arts Eagle Rock

The Center for the Arts Eagle Rock seeks a current undergraduate student or recent college graduate to fill a “Cultural Events” internship for the summer. The internship is a paid position through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture internship program (find more info about the program here). Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter to Melinda Ann Farrell (melinda@cfaer.org) Community college students are especially encouraged to apply.

