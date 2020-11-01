Art in NELA now: Where to buy it, view it, create it

Yolanda González (above) will have a solo exhibition of her paintings and prints at the Bermudez Projects art gallery in Cypress Park, Nov. 14 to Dec. 26. | Photo by John S. Rabe

Picks from the people who bring you the Boulevard Sentinel

Here’s how to experience art in NELA now:

The Bermudez Projects art gallery in Cypress Park is a focal point this holiday season for buying and viewing art.

Artists are being asked to submit proposals for a mural on the side wall of the new Planned Parenthood health center in Highland Park. The mural project is sponsored by Planned Parenthood Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley, in collaboration with Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park.

Art to Buy: From now until December 1, the Bermudez Projects art gallery in Cypress Park will hold its first ever fall fundraiser with art for sale from artists represented by the gallery.

The proceess will help the gallery and its artists weather the pandemic, which has curtailed the openings, gallery hours and event programming that typically bring art to the public and the public to art.

“We are threatened by the pandemic, ironically, at a time when thought-provoking, comforting, shocking, or beautiful art is needed more than ever,” says Julian Bermudez, the curator and longtime NELA resident who founded the gallery in 2017.

Artwork for sale during the fundraiser ranges in price from $150 to $25,000. To see selections of the art on offer, click here. “We’re not asking for donations,” says Bermudez. “We’re asking you to buy art.”

Your purchases will be money well spent: Fully half of the proceeds will go to the artists, just under one-fourth goes to gallery operating costs and most of the rest pays for exhibitions and other programming and outreach.

For more information on the fall fundraiser, contact julian@bermudezprojects.com

Art to View: Metamorphosis is the title of an upcoming exhibition of paintings and prints by Yolanda González at Bermudez Projects in Cypress Park.

The exhibition is in keeping with the mission of Bermudez Projects to increase public access to the arts, especially to the art of Latinx, Black, queer and female artists.

Metamorphosis is also uniquely responsive to our times. González is best known for her vivid colors and bold, textured brush strokes. But the artwork in Metamorphosis, created in the mid-1990s and this year, is a more somber exploration of the artist’s inner life in times of loss and upheaval. Some of the pieces were actually painted as González twirled them in different directions – the spinning symbolizing her disorientation.

Yolanda González, Metamorphosis at Bermudez Projects NELA/Cypress Park | 1225 Cypress Avenue | Cypress Park | November 14 – December 26, 2020 | RSVP to attend the time-limited opening reception on November 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Gallery hours by appointment: Wednesday – Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Art to View: A major artwork from a major exhibition is on view now in the seating area of Go Get Em Tiger, a takeout and delivery coffee shop in Highland Park.

The artwork, entitled BLKNWS®, is by L.A. based artist, Kahlil Joseph. It is part of “Made in L.A. 2020: a version,” the fifth in a series of biennial exhibitions of art by L.A. artists, scheduled this year at the Hammer Museum in Westwood and the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.

The museums, however, have been shuttered since March due to the coronavirus, leading the artists and exhibition organizers to begin showing the art in public places throughout Los Angeles.

BLKNWS® is riveting. On side-by-side television screens, images and words – from newscasts, films, music videos, documentaries, home movies, social media, lectures and other sources – blend and clash and build to show and tell a story about Black life in America.

BLKNWS® | On view at Go Get Em Tiger | 5916 N. Figueroa Street | Highland Park

Art to Create: Planned Parenthood Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley, in collaboration with Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park, is asking artists to submit proposals for a mural to go on the side of the new Planned Parenthood health center at 5903 Figueroa Street in Highland Park.

The sponsors, who have a $10,000 budget for the mural, are open to a range of creative visions, but design submissions must reflect the Highland Park community and Planned Parenthood’s values of individual empowerment, inclusivity and health. “For patients and passersby, we want the mural to convey Planned Parenthood’s compassion and commitment to advancing health care and human rights,” said Stef Lynch, a community organizer for Planned Parenthood.

Visit the location to see the wall for yourself, but please do not disturb the clinic. A few details: The wall is three panels (approximately 7’ x 14’ each), with a gridded wall in between each panel, measuring 56’ x 14’ in all. It is vertically oriented and south-west facing.

Proposals should include a rough drawing of your mural design and a cost breakdown. Send your proposal to slynch@pppsgv.org by November 15.