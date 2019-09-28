San Fernando Road near project site's only ingress egress point. | Photo by Glassell Park Improvement Association

As San Fernando Road Goes, So Goes the City of Los Angeles?

2019 Editions More News News October
Bill Hendrickson2218Leave a Comment on As San Fernando Road Goes, So Goes the City of Los Angeles?

By Bill Hendrickson

Traffic is bad in Los Angeles and housing is unaffordable. The proposed new housing development at 2910 San Fernando Road in Glassell Park will make traffic worse and do little for affordable housing.

Nevertheless, in September, the City Planning staff advised the City Planning Commissioners to approve the project – and the commissioners did just that.

The development, by Fairfield Residential of San Diego, will put 370 housing units (including 31 affordable apartments) on the take-your-life-in-your-hands-getting-through-this intersection at San Fernando Road and the Glendale (2) Freeway. The development will include 597 parking spaces.

Don’t we wish? The street is smooth and free of traffic in this rendering of the proposed development at 2910 San Fernando Road in Glassell Park.

The City Planning Department rejected a request by the Glassell Park Improvement Association (GPIA) for a full Environmental Impact Report to analyze traffic and safety concerns. The department basically granted the request of the Glassell Park Neighborhood Council for no left turns into or out of the building and signage to that effect. No one talked about the bat turns and related maneuvers that drivers turning right will have to pull to get headed in the direction they need to go.

The City did require the developer to take some steps to ameliorate the traffic that will be caused by hundreds of cars going into and out of the building. One example: The developer has to create a special area where residents can wait for a ride share; the idea is that if waiting is easier, fewer people will use their own cars.

Unfortunately, that sort of thing does not address the pre-existing congestion and safety issues at the location.

Getting on the 2 North takes . . . courage? | Photo by Glassell Park Improvement Assn.

The underlying problem in all this is that the city does not ask more of developers and of itself to help ensure that the City gets the improvements it needs. Setting aside 8% of units for affordable housing is just not enough. Try 20%. Ditto putting up signage to “fix” a traffic problem when real infrastructure improvements are needed.

2910 San Fernando Road is a case study in why and how we have to do better.

YOUR SUPPORT HELPS MAKE OUR JOURNALISM POSSIBLE
PLEASE

Support Our Journalism

$
Personal Info

Donation Total: $20.00 Monthly

   

Share the News
Bill Hendrickson
https://boulevardsentinel.com

Related Posts

California Governor Newsom announces moritorium on death penalty on March 12, 2019.

US Constitution – Amendment VIII

Bill Hendrickson
Police seeking Public's help in Identifying this man.

Two Suspects Arrested for Burglaries on Colorado Blvd. A Third Suspect Is Sought by Police

Laura Brady-Allen

Crime and Punishment in Northeast L.A.

Laura Brady-Allen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.