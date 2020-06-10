Broken store window at LA Thrift on Eagle Rock Boulevard in Glassell Park | Photo by T. A. Hendrickson

Black Lives Matter Brings Brick Through Window in Glassell Park

By T. A. Hendrickson

A brick was hurled through the “Black Lives Matter” sign painted on the glass storefront of L.A. Road Thrift Store on Eagle Rock Boulevard in Glassell Park.

Surveillance footage shows the vandalism occurring at 12:30 a.m. by a person wearing a bandana mask and driving a blue Prius, said Matt Troyer, the store manager.

A resident who lives near the store and who had painted “Black Lives Matter” on his car window reported that the car’s tires were slashed shortly before the incident at L.A. Road Thrift.

“This isn’t about us, getting the window smashed,” said Troyer. Rather, he said the incident shows how important and necessary it is to keep building community.

