Breaking News: LAPD pushing for Foot Patrol on Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock

By Laura Brady-Allen

Senior Lead Officer Fernando Ochoa approached the CD-14 office in Eagle Rock last week to suggest patrols on foot on Colorado Blvd be added to the LAPD presence in Eagle Rock.

An LAPD foot patrol has been recently added along Figueroa in Highland Park to increase community engagement and safety.

Officer Ochoa told the Boulevard Sentinel the following:

“We are just in the preliminary stages of developing a plan with the councilman’s office. We were successful in other areas of the city and want to bring the same concept to Eagle Rock after we tailor it to the needs of the community.

I hope we are successful, I have fielded so many questions about keeping our car in Eagle Rock when trouble hits other parts of the division or city which we all know is hard to do or justify with the violent crime occurring in the division. I hope we are successful. We will be pushing hard.”

Thank you, Officer Ochoa.

