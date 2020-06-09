Left to right: Chloé Renée Ziegler of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council discussing and sharing resources at the Yosemite Shelter with Shelter worker Gloria Vazquez, volunteer Daniel Strebin and Shelter Director Jennifer Rockwell.

Bringing relief and renewed confidence to people living unprotected on the streets of Eagle Rock

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE EAGLE ROCK NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL

Eagle Rock’s Neighborhood Council Is Helping the Homeless. You Can Help Us Help Others.                                               

Faced with growing homelessness, the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council (ERNC) created a Housing and Homelessness Committee in 2018. Many Eagle Rock residents soon joined committee co-chairs Victor Sanchez and Chloé Renée Ziegler, both ERNC Board Directors, to help the area’s homeless. 

Our actions over the last two years have continued and intensified during the pandemic. Here is a list of our actions: 

          – Distributing food and other resources to the two encampments in Eagle Rock — our core on-the-ground effort — every Sunday morning.

          – Distributing flyers containing crucial information about health, hygiene, testing sites and food resources. (The flyers are printed by our City Council District 14 field office.)

          – Advocating for a Mobile Shower which took place every Wednesday for the past several months (through the first week of June) at the Figueroa Street Recreation Parking Lot 

          – Successful advocacy for mobile toilets and wash stations that were swiftly added at both encampments after the outbreak of COVID19. (Special thanks for the efforts of CD 14 deputies, Jose Hernandez and Mark Estrada.)

          – The Eagle Rock Association (TERA),  our generous local non profit homeowners association, has worked closely with the co-chairs to receive donations that have been distributed by volunteers over the last several weeks.   Citrus fruit, socks and soaps are finding their way to several locations, including the encampments, the Shelter, future mobile shower operations and even beyond our Eagle Rock borders, to complement food and meals distribution to the elderly in Glassell Park, as well as in Eagle Rock.

To Donate to TERA Click Here.

         – Weekly contact is maintained with our Homeless Shelter on Yosemite, bringing clothing and other resources to the shelter when needed, and having weekly dinners delivered to their dedicated staff, catered by local Eagle Rock restaurants.         
The City is incrementally closing or combining shelters in all neighborhoods. Our own shelter has seen its population slowly decrease over the last few weeks, as some of the guests are placed with the County’s Room Key program.

       – Advocating for more services from the City and County via weekly Zoom calls with the Mayor’s office and the office of County Supervisor Hilda Solis, we stay informed of important rulings and initiatives. 

       – Organizing student volunteers. Occidental College co-ordinates with committee co-chair Chloé Renée Ziegler to initiate student involvement in the ERNC’s efforts to help the homeless.

Join us! 

In the face of challenging circumstances, Eagle Rock residents, organizations and businesses have joined in creating new forms of cooperation and solidarity and, in the process, have lifted the spirits of many of us. 

Our unhoused neighbors are the most vulnerable segment of the city’s population and the committee continues seeking more permanent solutions.  We need to work together to bring relief and renewed confidence to people living unprotected on our streets.

We are seeking members of the community who would like to volunteer or offer suggestions.  

To volunteer or offer suggestions, please contact the ERNC at chloe.renee.ziegler@ernc.com  


Chloé Renée Ziegler
Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council
Social Justice Director
Co-chair Housing & Homelessness Committee 
Land Use Planning Commission
chloe.renee.ziegler@ernc.com

 

 

