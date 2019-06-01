Limai Academy Opens in NELA



By Bill Hendrickson

Limai Academy is a new private K-12 school in Eagle Rock that combines the standard American curriculum with curriculum from around the world, including an emphasis on Latin, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese alongside art, music, math and science.

“Limai” stands for Leadership, Innovation, Motivation, Academics and Independence. The model for the school comes from China, where Limai founder, Lei Huang, has established 17 schools in 24 years that blend American and Chinese teaching methods and curriculum requirements. A Limai Academy is also opening this year in Gardena, in addition to the one in Eagle Rock.

Located in the Pillar’s building at 1800 Colorado Boulevard, Limai Academy in Eagle Rock is a large open space, redesigned and finished in a style both bright and modern. The principal, Shanise Turner, a former administrator at Orion International Academy in Chino, is opening the school for summer camp starting June 10 and for the 2019/2020 school year on September 4.

Turner said that summer camp, which will combine fun, games and field trips with learning, is also intended to introduce parents and children to the school. As of late May, some 40 students were signed up for summer camp and about 30 were signed up for the academic year, said Turner. Turner expects enrollment to continue to grow as positive word-of-mouth about the school spreads.

The Limai 2019 summer camp is $95/week plus $20/week for extended hours. Annual tuition for the 2019/2020 academic year, when Limai will offer instruction for kindergarten through 9th grade, ranges from $8,900 to $11,500, depending on grade level.

For more information about summer camp and the 2019/2020 school year, call 323-507-2345 or visit the school and meet Principal Turner.