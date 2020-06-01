Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc.

Advertisement

Dear Readers, This month, I’m sharing just a little of my Sacred Dialog with the Masters of Wisdom who are guiding our Work.

C: Respected Masters, Please advise me about the face mask and protective gear issue? You have assured me of my own safety, but what about Other­ Selves and those who follow me? Can their safety also be guaranteed, as well?

M: Beloved Disciple , You may call this “The Master’s Checklist” for those wondering about The Ethics of choosing to wear or not wear protective gear:

1.Have you extended all of your sensory channels, so that you are 100% Clairvoyant , Clairaudient, etc at all times? For if you have not, how can you be absolutely certain about those Levels of Cause beyond the level of your own sensory unfoldment?

2. Are you, at all times, in perfect physical, emotional and mental health, having gained 100% control over your immune system, your emotions, thoughts, words and deeds? If you have not, is it not hubris (false pride, conceit) to think you are always living at the level of Cause, thus imper vious to all Effects in this world?

3. Have you, as yet, gained complete conscious control over your Sub Conscious Autonomic Nervous System, thus, in 100% conscious control of the involuntary functions of your physic al body? For if you have not, how can you be absolutely certain that you are not acting as a “carrier” for dis-ease?

4. Have you developed, the Ability to communicate with each of your 7 physical bodily systems, including the microbial level of consciousness? If you have not, how can you be 100% certain that you are not unwittingly hosting and sharing this virus with Other-Selves?

5. If you are 100% certain that you are safe (due to your Inner Knowing, Faith) are you willing to demonstrate a disregard for the well-being of Other-Selves (who may be weaker in their Inner Knowing or Faith) by failing to wear protective gear in public?

6. If you are 100% certain that you are safe, are you, nevertheless willing to demonstrate, by example, an apparent disregard for the general public health & safety, many of whom may not Know How to Divinely Protect, as yet?

7. If you are 100% certain you are safe, are you willing to demonstrate, by example, an apparent lack of cooperation with your governmental leaders, knowing that “cooperation with Other­ Selves” is one of the primary competencies that must be demonstrated in order to become a Citizen in the New Civilization that is now beginning to manifest physically?

If there is even one of these items that you cannot, in good conscience, check off, then it is Un-Ethical in Our View to refrain from wearing face masks and other protective gear, when in public.

C: Thank you Respected Masters. We have a little more space, is there anything You wish to share with our Readers?

M: ” Yes. When One Resists What Is, with anger, hostility, aversion or inability to accept, One inevitably compromises the immune system, wears-out the Body-Mind, thus inviting dis-ease. When One Resists by With-Standing, Growing Into the Ability to Constructively Counter-Act Effects, One will begin to Rise into the Level of Causes and become Divinely Impervious to Effects in this world.”

C: How can our Readers “Grow Into the Ability to With-Stand and Constructiv ely Counteract”?

M: By First Learning, then Practicing the Principles of Timeless Wisdom every day.

Carolyn Caswell, MFT, Msc.M. is a licensed psychotherapist(MFT #27072) with masters degrees in Psychology and Metaphysics. She is a Reiki Master and Director of Terrace Knoll Wisdom & Wellness Center.

(**Terrace Knoll is currently closed to the public, as we are consciously cooperating with orders to shelter in place and wear protective gear when going out).

