VOTING INFORMATION FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE EAGLE ROCK NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL

ATTENTION SENIORS 65+ OF EAGLE ROCK!

Does voting in the General Election seem confusing during a pandemic? No worries, I have answers especially for you!

As always, if you have non-emergency questions, please feel free to call the Eagle Rock Senior Hotline at (323) 435-3850.

Margaret Irwin, Elder Director, Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council

ELECTION DAY: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE? Find out by calling the Registrar of Voters at (800) 815-2666 or CLICK on this link – https://www.lavote.net/vrstatus/

WHERE IS MY BALLOT? All registered voters in Eagle Rock will receive a vote by mail ballot – mailing begins October 5. Be sure to check your mailbox!

WHAT DO I DO WITH MY BALLOT? You may complete it at home or vote in-person. If you complete it at home, please be sure to sign it (every signature will be verified before the ballot is cleared for counting).

HMM, WHAT TO DO NEXT?

Return by mail – no postage required (if you choose this option, we encourage you to mail your ballot as early as possible, just make sure that it is postmarked by Election Day, November 3rd).

Or drop it off at the Eagle Rock Post Office located at the corner of Colorado Blvd. and Figueroa. Please drop off as early as possible to ensure your vote is counted!

Drop-off at a vote by mail ballot drop-off location In Eagle Rock, the Public Library at 5027 Caspar Ave will be your ballot drop-box location. For more details on the vote by mail drop boxes, click here.

Drop-off at any vote center leading up to and on Election Day Safe and accessible in-person options will be available in early October.. As vulnerable residents, we ask that you follow City of LA safety precautions – wear a mask & socially distance by at least 6’, and please follow any additional City or County guidelines. Stay safe!

DID MY VOTE GET COUNTED? Track it online! CLICK – https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

Democracy rocks in Eagle Rock!

