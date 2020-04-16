CORONAVIRUS: Resources for Our Aging Neighbors (60 years+)

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE EAGLE ROCK NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL

RESOURCES FOR OUR AGING NEIGHBORS

Our aging neighbors are specifically vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19. Your safety and health are our priority – staying home is the best preventative measure. The City and County of Los Angeles have resources available to assist you during this time.

MEALS: There are 2 options available at this time for seniors in need of assistance:

OPTION 1: For home delivery: The City of Los Angeles is providing free meals to residents 60 years and older in need. To enroll, call the Department of Aging at 213-482-7252 (Mon-Sun, 8am-5pm). There may be a waitlist, so please sign up as soon as possible.

OPTION 2: For pick up: The County is distributing bags of dry goods and perishables at different locations. The closest location to Eagle Rock is the San Gabriel Valley Service Center – It is by appointment only, please call 626-575-5431 (Mon–Fri). The service is drive-thru only on Wednesdays. As a priority and when possible, please send someone on your behalf. Here is a map of all pickup locations: http://bit.ly/mealsites (closures may occur, please call for an appointment)

OPTION 3: County of LA’s Critical Delivery Service – flyer on ERNC website (link below)

Reminder: Many Eagle Rock restaurants are open for delivery and take-out!

GROCERIES: Our Vons has online grocery delivery available, and services such as instacart and amazon prime also deliver. Ideally, you can have groceries delivered or have someone shop for you, but if you need to shop, most grocery stores reserve early in-store shopping for seniors. Vons’ hours are 7-9am. Call the store to confirm senior hours or check the ERNC website – http://www.wordpress.eaglerockcouncil.org/ernc-committees/committee-on-aging-neighbors/

TESTING: The City of Los Angeles has COVID-19 testing available for all residents, including 65+ years. To make an appointment, call 2-1-1 or click – Coronavirus.LaCity.org/Testing

MEDICAL CARE: Los Angeles County Department of Health issued guidance to older adults: If you have underlying health conditions you should consider contacting your provider early when you are sick. Additionally, if you are feeling alone, sad, or overwhelmed, there is free support available 24/7. Call the Department of Mental Health at 1-800-854-7771.

SCAMS: Never give your Medicare number other personal information to anyone over the phone or to door-to-door solicitors offering to test for COVID-19. Neither testing nor vaccines are sold over the phone or door-by-door. The IRS will not call you about any stimulus checks.

LA CITY UPDATES/SERVICES: Contact the Department of Aging for senior services by visiting –https://aging.LAcity.org/ or call 213-482-7252. There is an important 2-page document from the City of LA with all current senior resources posted on the ERNC website (use link above).

Stay home & stay healthy – Margaret Irwin, Elder Director, ERNC – Margaret.irwin@ernc.la

YOUR SUPPORT HELPS MAKE OUR JOURNALISM POSSIBLE

PLEASE

Support Our Journalism $ Donation Amount: $10.00

$20.00

$50.00

$100.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $20.00 Monthly Contribute Now

And please find a way to patronize our advertisers during the coronavirus crisis.