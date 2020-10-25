Councilmember Gil Cedillo’s Latin Jazz and Music Festival Goes Virtual This Year!

Business
admin177Leave a Comment on Councilmember Gil Cedillo’s Latin Jazz and Music Festival Goes Virtual This Year!

Watch. Listen. Dance. Councilmember Gil Cedillo’s 7th annual Latin Jazz and Music Festival will stream live for FREE on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The festival will be previewed starting on Nov. 3, with special promos, photos and a live chat room about the event, the musicians and the music at Cedillo’s custom streaming page: gilcedillo.com/livestream.

The event will go live simultaneously from Facebook, Instagram and twitch with gilcedillo.com/livestream on Nov. 7, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The festival this year will raise money for Thanksgiving turkeys and meals for seniors and needy families.

DONATE NOW

 

 

Share the News
admin

Related Posts

¡El Festival de Música y Jazz Latino del Concejal Gil Cedillo se vuelve virtual este año!

admin
Address: 4840 Malta St Neighborhood: Highland Park Sale Price: $1,225,000; Previous Sale Price: $620,000

Three NELA Homes That Were Flipped During the Pandemic

Jeffery Marino

NELA Weighs In: The Top 10 Posts on the Boulevard Sentinel’s Facebook Page

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.