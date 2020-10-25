Councilmember Gil Cedillo’s Latin Jazz and Music Festival Goes Virtual This Year!

Watch. Listen. Dance. Councilmember Gil Cedillo’s 7th annual Latin Jazz and Music Festival will stream live for FREE on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The festival will be previewed starting on Nov. 3, with special promos, photos and a live chat room about the event, the musicians and the music at Cedillo’s custom streaming page: gilcedillo.com/livestream.

The event will go live simultaneously from Facebook, Instagram and twitch with gilcedillo.com/livestream on Nov. 7, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The festival this year will raise money for Thanksgiving turkeys and meals for seniors and needy families.

DONATE NOW