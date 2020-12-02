Creating Extraordinary Realities with Carolyn Caswell, MFT, M. Msc. – December 2020

Advertisement

Dear Readers,

THE BEGINNING IS NEAR!

“The Whirling Rainbow Prophecy” has been passed down orally through many indigenous cultures including Cree, Navajo, Hopi, Salish, Zuni and the Cherokee. Below are excerpts of the Prophecy taken from the Cree and Navajo-Hopi Nations.

“There will come a day when people of all races, colors, and creeds, will put aside their differences. They will come together in love, joining hands in unification, to heal the Earth and all Her children. They will move over the Earth like a great Whirling Rainbow, bringing peace, understanding and healing everywhere they go…All living things will flourish, drawing sustenance from the breast of our Mother, the Earth.”

“The great spiritual Teachers who walked the Earth and taught the truths of the Whirling Rainbow Prophecy will return and walk amongst us once more, sharing their power and understanding with all. We will learn how to see and hear in a sacred manner. Men and women will be equals in the way Creator intended them to be; all children will be safe anywhere they want to go. Elders will be respected and valued for their contributions to life. Their wisdom will be sought out. The whole Human race will be called The People and there will be no more war, sickness or hunger forever.”

As I write this in mid-November to be published in December, the Great Wheel of the Year is approaching the Darkest Night of the Year at Winter Solstice (in the Northern hemisphere) occurring this year on December 21. From Winter Solstice until Spring Equinox we are in the darkness of Winter, called “**The Tide of Destruction” and we find ourselves both sequestered indoors and also within the darkness of the Great Womb of Life awaiting rebirth. Gradually, just as all newborns must do, we will be forced to squeeze ourselves through a very tight birth canal into the Returning Light in Spring Equinox. (**The Tide of Destruction does not necessarily mean destruction of human lives, but of that within each of us that has become unbalanced, effete and no longer serves our Highest Good.)

We are now in the throes of the Birth Pangs of a whole New Civilization, long prepared for and prophesied by the Masters of Timeless Wisdom and entrusted to the indigenous Star Nations for safekeeping until the Time of Revelation. The Seven Fires of the Star Nations have now joined together, a sign that the Time of the Prophecies is at hand.

The next few months may be a real challenge and very scary–even life threatening–for many of us, however! if we choose to take adequate precautions, minimize risk factors and keep our eyes patiently focused in Hope for the Future, we will most certainly emerge into the Light of a marvelous, New Civilization. A New Civilization which is emerging even NOW into physical manifestation for those with “eyes to see, and ears to hear.”

In the next few months, right here, I will narrate a True Story for you regarding this New Civilization and the New Type of Humanity that will emerge out of it. You will learn more about the Plans of the Great Ones, the Progenitors and Teachers of Timeless Wisdom, as well some of the astounding discoveries and developments that will change the face of the Earth, Herself.

But first, we must survive this time of Testing and “Separation of the Goats from The Sheep” —or those who cannot or will not think for themselves, listen to reason, give up their greed, selfishness and self-destructive behaviors…these will now go off world. They will be born elsewhere in conditions that are better suited for their advancement.

Those who Choose to stay will become known as the First Wave of the New Humans, the Pioneers of a Great Civilization, the likes of which has never been seen before on Earth (except in the dawn of pre-history, ancient records tell us). They will be those who can and will Co-Operately Care for ALL on Earth as well as for the Earth, Herself. They will be those who can think outside the boxes of our collective delusions, illusions, and power manipulations.

Make no mistake…the Birthpangs of this new Civilization will be extremely challenging– but also exhilarating and mind-expanding! There are many wonders in our collective Future yet to be revealed!

Join us next month for a continuing Story about the New Humans that includes some of your neighbors right here in Highland Park– and may even include YOU!

Terrace Knoll

Wisdom & Wellness Center

757 Terrace 49 / (323) 793-4058

(Terrace Knoll Center is now closed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic).

