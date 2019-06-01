Crime and Punishment in Northeast L.A.

By Laura Brady-Allen

By Laura Brady-Allen

Burglars Sentenced in Break-ins on Colorado Boulevard

Surveillance footage showed one of the burglaries in process on Colorado Boulevard on Jan. 5

Three men pleaded no contest on May 29 to burglary charges stemming from a one-night spree of break-ins on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock and Pasadena on January 5, according to Ricardo Santiago, a public information officer in the County District Attorney’s office. Juan Manuel Morales, 20, was sentenced to two terms in county jail, one for 16 months and one for three years, which he will serve consecutively. Kiyonte Levell Sowell, 18, was sentenced to one year in county jail plus five years formal probation followed by four years under mandatory supervision. Xavier King, 20, was sentenced to one year in county jail followed by four years under mandatory supervision.

Sexual Assault Reported in Eagle Rock
Video, showon on CBS, of the alleged sexual predator running frm the scene of the assault. CBS said it blurred the face because the person may be a minor.

Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on Floristan Avenue in Eagle Rock on May 13 at 3:30 p.m.
Detective Isidro Rodriguez of the Sex Crimes division of the LAPD told the Boulevard Sentinel that the attack was not a flashing incident, as had been reported on neighborhood social media. “There was physical contact and this is characterized as a sexual assault,” he said. “This was not a flasher.”

The suspect is reported to be a male, Hispanic or white, in his early 20s, who was wearing a red and white checkered or plaid shirt. The suspect was unknown to the victim who was walking down the street at the time of the attack. No weapon was used in the attack.
Rodriguez said that police have some leads in the case, though no arrest had been made as of press time for the June edition of the Boulevard Sentinel.

Hearing Date Set for Manuel Espana

Manuel Espana, 37, who is known for harassing and threatening people along Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock, has been found mentally competent to face a felony charge of burglarizing a home in Eagle Rock on March 13 where a female occupant was sleeping at the time.
Espana remains in custody with a preliminary hearing set for June 5.

FBI to Investigate Bomb Threat at Franklin High

The LAPD has given the FBI the name of a person of interest in the bomb threat that led to a lockdown at Franklin High School in October, 2018, said LAPD Detective Douglas Stice. LAPD will assist the FBI in investigating the lead if requested to do so.

The bomb threat was made from outside the United States, said Stice, adding that the case was determined to be a low level threat.

Laura Brady-Allen

