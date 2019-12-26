Crime Brief

By Laura Brady-Allen

Manuel “Manny” Espana, 37, a transient known in Eagle Rock for menacing people on the boulevards, was sent in December to Patton State Hospital, according to inmate records.

Espana has been in custody since March on charges of burglarizing a residence in Eagle Rock while a woman was in the house sleeping.

His trial was postponed after the defense raised a doubt as to Espana’s mental competence. Two doctors who evaluated Espana agreed with the defense that he is currently incompetent. The court will receive periodic progress reports on Espana.

The next update is due on January 15.

YOUR SUPPORT HELPS MAKE OUR JOURNALISM POSSIBLE

PLEASE

Support Our Journalism $ Donation Amount: $10.00

$20.00

$50.00

$100.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Contribute Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $20.00 Monthly