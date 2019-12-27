Cyndi Otteson

Cyndi Otteson

Why are you running?  We deserve better. After 100 years of politics as usual in CD 14, it’s time for a Councilwoman with the right experience to serve our families and neighborhoods first.

Top two issues in CD 14: Homelessness and Housing / Corruption at City Hall.

How would you address those issues? Stronger renter protections can prevent people from losing their homes, while more mental health services, low-threshold shelters, mobile showers and safe parking can get our homeless neighbors off the streets. As a clean-money candidate, I’ll reject the influence of developers and corporations. As our first female Councilmember, I’ll make ethics, honesty and empathy the new status quo in CD 14.

Metro BRT in Eagle Rock: Do you favor a route on Colorado Blvd. or the 134 Freeway – or are you undecided? Colorado is overdue for a reimagining. It should be safer, more walkable and beautiful, and better connected. So, when a public agency comes knocking with over $200 million in improvements, you listen. But I don’t trust Metro to make decisions for our families: My home is two blocks away, and I know business owners up and down the Boulevard. We may disagree on details, but we’re all on board with our next Councilwoman strong-arming Metro to make BRT a long-term win for Eagle Rock.

Scholl Canyon: How would you gain leverage to assert Eagle Rock’s interest in what happens at Scholl Canyon?  The people power of Eagle Rock neighbors stopped the dump’s expansion. But we won’t have true leverage until the City of Los Angeles is named in Scholl’s Joint Powers Agreement. I’ll make that a priority, even if we have to shut down the access road to the dump.

Would you support Glendale’s proposal to build a biogas plant at Scholl Canyon? No biogas plant. Scholl Canyon needs to close. The only plants I want to see there are native ones.

More info: I was born in CD 14, a child of immigrants. Today, I’m a businesswoman, nonprofit founder, Neighborhood Council leader and mom who is fortunate to walk my kids to our local public school. I have a personal stake in CD 14.

