Decision Looms on Route Options for Metro BRT in Eagle Rock

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, speaking with a constituent at a Metro meeting in August, wants more input before deciding on route options. - Photo courtesy of Supervisor Solis

By T. A. Hendrickson

The next step in Metro’s plan for a North Hollywood-to-Pasadena bus rapid transit line through Eagle Rock will be the release of a report on the public comments submitted to the agency on the project.

According to a Metro spokesperson, 2,345 comments were received during the comment period from mid-June to mid-August. The comments must now be documented and categorized in a “Scoping Summary Report.”

Comments are grouped in various ways, including for-or-against, by zip code and by commenter type, such as resident, business, elected official or some other designation. Metro expects the Scoping Summary Report to be completed sometime between late September and mid-October.

Then it will be decision time for the Metro Board.

t issue is the route that the NoHo-Pasadena line should take through Eagle Rock. Metro staff favors a route on Colorado Boulevard, and in May, that route was approved by the Board for further study in a draft environmental impact review (EIR). But Eagle Rockers quickly divided over the proposed route, with some supporting the BRT on the boulevard and others calling for a route on the 134 freeway with stops near the freeway on- and off-ramps.

However, a freeway route with freeway-adjacent stops will be considered only if the Metro Board specifically directs Metro to expand the draft EIR to include the freeway-based option.

That’s where the Scoping Summary Report comes in.

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents Eagle Rock and is a Metro board member, has requested that the report be distributed to board members for their review, said her spokesperson in an email exchange with the Boulevard Sentinel. Once the members have read the report, “Supervisor Solis may direct Metro to expand the EIR to study the 134 route through Eagle Rock, pending strong support from the community as indicated in the scoping report.”

The full Metro Board typically meets once a month, so the earliest any action could be taken would be October, though it could take until November or even later, depending on the release date of the scoping report.

