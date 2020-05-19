Photo: Erin Clarke/Globe Staff

California to Provide $75 Million in Disaster Relief Assistance for Undocumented Immigrants

2020 Editions May More News
Bill Hendrickson

Undocumented immigrants impacted by the corornavirus shutdown can now apply for cash assistance from the state of California — $500 per adult up to $1,000 for a household.

In Los Angeles, the following organizations are handling applications for disaster relief assistance for undocumented immigrants. Note: Be prepared for high call volume.

Los Angeles Central American Resource Center (CARECEN)
(213) 315-2659 www.carecen-la.org/

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA)
(213) 201-8700 www.chirla.org

Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAAJ)
(213) 241-8880 www.advancingjustice-la.org

The funds, $75 million in total, are available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are spent or June 30, whichever comes first.

CARECEN and CHIRLA can provide help in Spanish. Click here for information from AAAJ in Tagalog, Chinese and many other languages.

