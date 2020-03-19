Photo | time.com

EAGLE ROCK: URGENT INFORMATION FOR OUR AGING NEIGHBORS (60 years+)

admin11252Leave a Comment on EAGLE ROCK: URGENT INFORMATION FOR OUR AGING NEIGHBORS (60 years+)

This is a message from the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council’s Elder Director to Seniors and their Neighbors received today by the Boulevard Sentinel.  

EAGLE ROCK: URGENT INFORMATION FOR OUR AGING NEIGHBORS (60 years+)

All Senior Centers are closed until further notice but there are options.

If you receive meals at a Senior Center, the City is providing home delivery only. To inquire about home meal delivery, please call 213.482.7252 – Department of Aging, City of Los Angeles.

The City and County will distribute packaged and frozen food at designated meal sites. Older adults 65 years+ are asked to send a caregiver, friend or family member to pick up their meals. Go to http://bit.ly/agingla for a map of these sites.

Priority #1 – Your health: If you are 65 years+, we ask that you please stay home during this pandemic emergency. If you need groceries, medication, other non-emergency assistance, the Department can guide you via the phone number above.  

Warning: There are no COVID-19 tests or vaccines being sold over the phone or door-to-door, please be careful of such scams and always check with your own healthcare provider for tests and vaccines.

All neighbors: We URGE you to please reach out to your elderly neighbors – drop a note in the mailbox and ask – Do they need food? Help with pets? A basic task you can do without compromising personal interaction and their health?      

RESOURCES: For non-emergency assistance, you may access links specific to older neighbors from the City, County, State, and Federal Government websites on the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council website at http://www.wordpress.eaglerockcouncil.org/ernc-committees/committee-on-aging-neighbors/   

Stay safe, you are our valued neighbors –

Margaret Irwin, Elder Director, Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council, margaret.irwin@ernc.la

And please find a way to patronize our advertisers during the coronavirus crisis.  

    

