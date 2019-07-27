Editor’s Notebook: August 2019

The Editor’s Notebook contains a calendar of fun things to do, important things to know, ways to get involved and events to put on your calendar.

Summer Fun Continues

The second annual Sun and Fun Alumni Family Picnic put on by the Mount Washington Preschool and Child Care Center will be on Saturday, August 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elysian Park (Section 9, 929 Academy Road). Bring the family and a picnic blanket and enjoy food, a bounce house, a photo booth, potato sack races and other fun and games. Tickets are $20 and can be obtained at mtwashingtonpreschools.org/wp/store/ 2 year-olds and under are free.

The dollar-a-dip Ice Cream Social presented by the Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society is on Sundae, Aug. 4 at the Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock. In addition to ice cream, there will be icy lemonade, confections from the bake shop and live music, including Peter Breede, the organ grinder man. Prizes donated by local merchants. / 2225 Colorado Blvd. / 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. / Free admission





Keeping Everyone Healthy

The Arroyo Vista Family Health Center will provide free health screenings for children at three Health Fairs in August. Screenings include vision, dental, hearing, height/weight and blood pressure; childhood immunizations are also available for those who qualify, so parents should bring a child’s immunization records. There will also be free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies and toothbrushes on offer. And be sure to ask about free and low costs services for adults, such as adult immunizations, mammograms and diabetes education. / Wednesday, Aug. 7 in El Sereno, 4837 Huntington Dr. / Thursday, Aug. 8 in Lincoln Heights, 2411 N. Broadway / Friday, Aug. 9 in Highland Park at 6000 N. Figueroa St.

Eagle Rock-based Street Food Cinema, in partnership with Heritage Square Museum in Montecito Heights, presents a special Sunday series of movie classics in the “town square” of the museum, with picnic-ready food trucks, beer and wine bar and DJ spinning. Sunday, August 11, is Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Each ticket includes tours of the Victorian-era houses in Heritage Square. / 3800 Homer St. / Doors open at 5:30 p.m., DJ at 6:30 p.m., Movie at 8 p.m./ Advance tickets are $22, Parking is $10 / For more information and tickets, visit: streetfoodcinema.com/breakfast-at-tiffanys

Miry Whitehill, founder of the acclaimed refugee organization, Miry’s List, will lead a week-long “migration club” summer camp for children ages 4 to 10 at The Lab for Hands-On Learning in Eagle Rock. Entitled “People of the World,” the camp will use art, storytelling and other activities to explore why people move around the world as refugees and how to welcome and help them.

Participants will design a home, using pictures and words to depict the people, things, places, feelings and foods that make them feel at home. / 1431 Colorado Blvd. / Monday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 16 / 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. / $400 / For more information, visit thelabforlearning.com or call or text: 323-449-5355.

Don’t Wait for Spring to Clean Up





At the next Flash Clean Up of the Glassell Park Improvement Association on Saturday, Aug. 17 you can join a clean-up brigade, drop off bulky items or arrange for curbside pick-up, recycle electronic waste and receive a new, free shade tree. The clean-up brigade will work at Verdugo Road and York Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Bulky items can be dropped off in bins located 4126 Verdugo Road, 3361 Portner Street or Avenue 33 between Verdugo and Eagle Rock Blvd. To request curbside pickup of bulky items, email: jekiehl@earthlink.net. E-waste recycling and the shade tree giveaway will be in the parking lot of the Glassell Park Community and Senior Center (3750 N. Verdugo Road) from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Mercado street festival returns to York Boulevard from Avenue 50 to Avenue 52 on Saturday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with food, live music, arts and crafts, handmade jewelry, vintage clothing and furniture treasures. Sponsored by Councilmember José Huizar, the Highland Park Chamber of Commerce and Avenue 50 Studio, Mercado is also timed to overlap with the Second Saturday Gallery Night, when galleries and businesses along York and Figueroa stay open later. Free admission.

When the Power Goes Out

The L.A. Department of Water and Power now has a service that sends texts or emails to customers when there’s a power outage, along with estimated times for repairs and service restoration. You can get alerts for up to three neighborhoods, so if you keep tabs on a relative or friend, you can be notified of outages in their areas in addition to your own. To sign up, go to your account at ladwp.com, click on “Outage Alerts” and follow the prompts.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been named the Local Health Department of the Year by the National Association of County and City Health Officials. The department was recognized for its Center for Health Equity, which works to reduce the relatively high rates of illness among low-income people of color. Partners of the Center for Health Equity include the office of L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents NELA, and The Wall Las Memorias, an organization in Highland Park that serves Latino, LGBT and other underserved groups.