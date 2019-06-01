Editor’s Notebook: June 2019

The Editor’s Notebook contains fun things to do, important things to know, ways to get involved and events to put on your calendar.

Kudos

Eagle Rock Elementary School and Magnet Center (ERES) has been named a “Green Ribbon School” by the U.S. Department of Education. The Green Ribbon honors innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and promote sustainability education. ERES was recognized for its schoolyard renovation over the past few years, in which nearly 24,000 square feet of asphalt was removed and replaced with a permeable surface and drought-tolerant trees and plants. ERES also offers garden programs, outdoor classrooms and a butterfly way station. Nationwide, only 53 “Green Ribbons” were awarded this year.

Kudos also to San Pascual Elementary School in Highland Park and Loreto Street Elementary School in Glassell Park for their prizewinning achievements in the K-12 Recycling Challenge sponsored by Keep California Beautiful, a nonprofit environmental organization.

The Challenge gave cash awards to schools with the best recycling records during March in the categories of paper, cardboard, CRV beverage containers, scrap metal, milk and juice cartons, compost and foam lunch trays. San Pascual received $1,100 for its 2nd place finish in compostables, 3rd place finish in CRV beverage containers, and 4th place finish in milk and juice cartons. Loreto won $450 for its 3rd place finish in compostables and 5th place finish in milk and juice cartons.

Opportunities for….

Filmmakers: The deadline for submitting a film for the 6th annual Highland Park Independent Film Festival is Tuesday, July 9 (There’s an extended deadline of Tuesday, August 6.) The categories range from short films, to feature films to documentaries, from drama and comedy to suspense, sci-fi and foreign entries. The festival has grown each year, with more entries, more moviegoers and more industry exposure. But the mission of the festival’s grassroots organizers remains the same: to cultivate independent cinema in Highland Park by presenting emerging and established filmmakers – local, national and international – to the community. Filmmakers will be notified about their submission on Aug. 27. The festival will run from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, centered at the Historic Highland Theater on Figueroa Street in Highland Park, but spreading out to other local venues for additional screenings, discussions, parties and an awards ceremony.

Performers: The last-chance deadline to apply for the next Artists Partnership Program at Ford Theatres is June 10. Applicants will be considered for a spot in the 2020 Ford Theatres 100th Anniversary Season (from June to October, 2020). The program gives independent artists, producers and nonprofits the necessary technical, marketing and box office support to stage dance, music, theater or film productions at the Ford Theatres, a 1,200 seat amphitheater in the Cahuenga Pass. Participants keep 80% to 90% of the ticket sales from their events. The process begins by submitting your Letter of Intent to the Ford Theatres. If your Letter of Intent passes muster, you will be invited to submit a full application. There are no fees to participate. The requirements and instructions for submitting a Letter of Intent can be found at fordtheatres.org/artists-partnership-program.

Museum lovers:

The Autry Museum of the American West (located near the L.A Zoo in Griffith Park) is now accepting applications for its 2019 Docent Class. Docents provide guided museum tours for schoolchildren and other groups. They also meet frequently as a group for social gatherings, potlucks and field trips. The docent training classes take place on select Tuesdays and Thursdays from August 1 through September 16. There is no fee to apply, but if you are selected for the class, there is a $50 fee that includes reading materials. For more information, call Susan DiCato at 323-495-4237 or visit: TheAutry.org/Docents

Learn about Puppets from the Puppet Masters

The acclaimed Bob Baker Marionette Theater will offer free puppet shows followed by workshops for kids, teens and adults every Tuesday in June and July at Oxy Arts, Occidental College’s new community venue at 4751 York Boulevard. The summer series titled Bob’s Petite Theatre, will also include special events that examine and celebrate the past, present and future of the puppet theater. It’s all a preview of sorts of what’s to come in the community when the Bob Baker Marionette Theater opens its new permanent home in Highland Park later this year. / Bob’s Petite Theatre / Every Tuesday from June 3 through July 30 / For times and other info, visit: bobbakermarionettetheater.com/petite-theatre

Elder Abuse Forum

Learn what elder abuse is, how to identify it and how to get help at a presentation and discussion over dinner hosted by the Women’s Twentieth Century Club of Eagle Rock. The evening’s program will be led by Kim Prater and Alice Slaughter, both retired police officers and now Co-Chairs of the Covina Women’s Club Domestic Violence Action Coalition, an advocacy group. There will be a $10 charge to cover the event and dinner, which is open to all, though you must RSVP by June 10 at rsvpWTCC@gmail.com or by calling 323-243-9868. The event is on June 13 at the Women’s Twentieth Century Club / 5105 Hermosa Ave. / Eagle Rock / 6:30 p.m.

They Asked for Your Opinion, So Give It

The City of Los Angeles Department of Convention and Tourism Development has an interesting survey that asks you to rank 19 L.A. communities as places to live, work, play and visit. But none of the listed communities are in Northeast L.A. You can remind the city that NELA exists by answering the last question, which invites you to include your thoughts on things not covered in the survey. The survey is at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LATMPCSE