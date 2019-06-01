Editor’s Notebook: June is Pride Month

The Editor’s Notebook contains fun things to do, important things to know, ways to get involved and events to put on your calendar.

In NELA, the Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance (UGLA) will welcome pride month with new, recently sworn-in officers.

Councilmember Jose Huizar honored members of the Uptwon Gay & Lesbian Alliance at an officer installation in April. From left: Jose Huizar, Allen Luke, Paul McDermott, Ken Salzman, Joan Potter, Debra Waz, Carlos Avalos, Mark Allen, Carl Matthes, Arthur Macbeth and Marcie Rose. (Missing from the photo Carl Johnson and Ruth Riley)


The annual L.A Pride Parade, under the theme #JUSTUNITE, returns to Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood on Sunday, June 9. The parade draws thousands of people – LGBTQ+ and straight – in a spirit of unity and togetherness. For more information, visit: lalgbtcenter.org

Angel City Brewery in downtown L.A. and the L.A. LGBT Center will celebrate pride month under the summer sun with a specially brewed LGBT Pride Beer, live entertainment, giveaways and comedians. General admission is free. VIP tickets, on sale at Eventbrite.com for $25, include guaranteed expedited entry, a limited-edition pint tumbler and a free beer. All proceeds support the L.A. LGBT Center. / Angel City Brewery / 216 S. Alameda St / Downtown / Sunday, June 23 / Noon to 6 p.m.

 

 

